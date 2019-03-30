WATCH: Security scare erupts in Moroccan capital as man charges towards Pope’s motorcade

Pope Francis’ current trip to Morocco caught an unusual attention Saturday as a security scare erupted in the Moroccan capital Rabat. It is reported that a man charged towards the motorcade that carried the Moroccan King Mohammed VI and the Pope. Live footage from Morocco’s state broadcaster showed security officials rushing in to get hold of the man.

Dailymail reported that the Moroccan King’s open-top car was in motion besides the papal vehicle that carried the Pope as the unknown man charged towards the motorcade. “The papal car pulled out in front and as the King continued to wave, the man – who appeared to be holding a note – darted towards it, ” Dailymail reported.

Pope Francis’s two day long trip to Morocco attempts to emphasise the North African nation’s tradition of Christian-Muslim brotherhood. “As Christians and Muslims, we believe in God the creator and merciful one, who has created men and women and placed them on earth so that they might live together as brothers and sisters, respecting each other’s diversity and helping each other in their need,” Francis said in a video message to Moroccans released on the eve of the trip.

Last time a Pope travelled to Morocco was 34 years ago after St. John Paul II became the first pope to visit the North African country.