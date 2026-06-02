Watch | Secret tunnel linking Mexico to US uncovered; 1,000 kg cocaine haul exposes major smuggling network

Mexican authorities uncovered an underground tunnel near the US-Mexico border that investigators believe was used to smuggle drugs and other illegal import and exports into the United States.

The tunnel was discovered during a raid carried out by Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office (FGR) at a property in the Nueva Tijuana neighbourhood of Tijuana, Baja California. Officials said the passage stretched around 265 metres (870 feet) and reached a depth of about 6.3 metres (21 feet) underground.

Excavación, tipo túnel subterráneo, fue localizada gracias trabajos de inteligencia de elementos de la @FGR_AIC, en la ciudad de #Tijuana, Baja California. De acuerdo con las investigaciones, el túnel, posiblemente utilizado para el trasiego de droga, conecta con una calle en… pic.twitter.com/UIPhVnzKrN — FGR México (@FGRMexico) May 31, 2026

According to investigators, the tunnel was equipped with lighting, ventilation systems and an electronic transport mechanism capable of moving items between Mexico and US. Authorities suspect the passage connects Tijuana with a street in San Diego, California, though the exact US-side location has not yet been publicly identified.

Videos released by the FGR show agents navigating the narrow underground corridor, examining access points and collecting evidence from the site. Officials said the property may have served as a logistics hub for storing and trafficking firearms, explosives and narcotics.

During the operation, investigators recovered ammunition, suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana, phones and documents. The tunnel was located following intelligence-gathering efforts by the FGR’s Criminal Investigation Agency in coordination with Mexico’s Security Cabinet.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said the state’s Counter Drug Task Force assisted in uncovering the tunnel and helped seize around 1,000 kilograms of cocaine valued at more than $45 million.

California’s @TheCalGuard Counter Drug Task Force proudly supported the discovery of this illegal San Diego-Tijuana tunnel and helped seize 1,000kg of cocaine valued at $45+ million. Our state operations are saving countless lives and protecting our communities. https://t.co/MruACEqmZr — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) June 1, 2026

The discovery comes days after US federal authorities announced charges against four individuals accused of using another sophisticated cross-border tunnel connecting Tijuana and San Diego to traffic more than a tonne of cocaine. Prosecutors said that tunnel, extending nearly 1,933 feet and reaching a depth of 55 feet, featured reinforced walls, electricity, ventilation and rail infrastructure.

Federal investigators traced the tunnel to a concealed exit beneath the floor of a storage room inside a storefront in Otay Mesa, San Diego. Authorities seized approximately 1,029 kilograms of suspected cocaine during the investigation, which officials said dealt a major blow to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

US officials said the probe began in late 2025 and culminated in coordinated enforcement actions on May 29. Authorities described the tunnel discoveries as setbacks for criminal organisations that rely on elaborate underground routes to move narcotics across the border.