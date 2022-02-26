scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, February 26, 2022
Must Read

Watch: Russian missile strikes high-rise residential building in Kyiv

CCTV footage from inside one of the apartments captured the exact moment the missile struck the building, causing a loud explosion.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 26, 2022 2:20:52 pm
According to Reuters, two missiles hit areas southwest of Kyiv on Saturday. (Twitter/@@DmytroKuleba)

A high-rise apartment building in Kyiv was struck by a cruise missile on Saturday as Russian troops closed in on Ukraine’s capital city. While the number of fatalities are yet to be ascertained, the missile destroyed multiple floors of the building, The Guardian reported. CCTV footage from inside one of the apartments captured the exact moment the missile struck the building, causing a loud explosion.

Also read |live Follow the latest updates on Russia-Ukraine crisis

Ukraine’s Foreign Affair Minister Dmytro Kuleba, confirming the attack, shared an image of the partly-destroyed building. He called on the world to “fully isolate Russia” and to “ruin its economy.”

“Kyiv, our splendid, peaceful city, survived another night under attacks by Russian ground forces, missiles. One of them has hit a residential apartment in Kyiv,” Kuleba tweeted.

According to Reuters, two missiles hit areas southwest of Kyiv on Saturday. One of the missiles landed in the area close to the Zhulyany airport. Another landed in an area near the Sevastopol square.

Loud explosions were heard across the capital, prompting Ukraine officials to warn residents to stay indoors and take cover.

Russian troops are advancing to the capital after attacking several cities. The Ukrainian military Saturday reported heavy fighting around the city of Vasylkiv, located around 30 kilometers southwest of Kyiv, CNN reported.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 26: Latest News

Advertisement