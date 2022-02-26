Watch: Russian missile strikes high-rise residential building in Kyiv

A high-rise apartment building in Kyiv was struck by a cruise missile on Saturday as Russian troops closed in on Ukraine’s capital city. While the number of fatalities are yet to be ascertained, the missile destroyed multiple floors of the building, The Guardian reported. CCTV footage from inside one of the apartments captured the exact moment the missile struck the building, causing a loud explosion.

Ukraine’s Foreign Affair Minister Dmytro Kuleba, confirming the attack, shared an image of the partly-destroyed building. He called on the world to “fully isolate Russia” and to “ruin its economy.”

Russian missile strike last night on an apartment block in Lobanovsky Avenue in central Kyiv. A large chunk torn out of the building, with multiple floors destroyed and smoke burning this morning. Number of casualties unknown pic.twitter.com/bkJ07QdiOT — Luke Harding (@lukeharding1968) February 26, 2022

“Kyiv, our splendid, peaceful city, survived another night under attacks by Russian ground forces, missiles. One of them has hit a residential apartment in Kyiv,” Kuleba tweeted.

Kyiv, our splendid, peaceful city, survived another night under attacks by Russian ground forces, missiles. One of them has hit a residential apartment in Kyiv. I demand the world: fully isolate Russia, expel ambassadors, oil embargo, ruin its economy. Stop Russian war criminals! pic.twitter.com/c3ia46Ctjq — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 26, 2022

According to Reuters, two missiles hit areas southwest of Kyiv on Saturday. One of the missiles landed in the area close to the Zhulyany airport. Another landed in an area near the Sevastopol square.

Loud explosions were heard across the capital, prompting Ukraine officials to warn residents to stay indoors and take cover.

Russian troops are advancing to the capital after attacking several cities. The Ukrainian military Saturday reported heavy fighting around the city of Vasylkiv, located around 30 kilometers southwest of Kyiv, CNN reported.