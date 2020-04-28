Watch: Pentagon releases ‘UFO’ footage taken by US Navy pilots

The origin of these three videos date back to 2004 and 2015 when the pilots encountered these sightings during their training flights. (Source: US Department of Defense) The origin of these three videos date back to 2004 and 2015 when the pilots encountered these sightings during their training flights. (Source: US Department of Defense)

Three declassified videos were released by the Pentagon on Monday that showed US Navy pilots spotting what seem to be ‘unidentified flying objects’, reported The Guardian. The reason behind releasing the footage, the Pentagon explained, was to “to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real or whether or not there is more to the videos,” a statement on the Department of Defense website said.

The videos depict ‘unexplained aerial phenomena’, said the Pentagon.

The grainy videos, in fact, are not new. They were previously leaked in 2007 and 2017, with people assuming they are alien UFOs.

“After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems, and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena,” the statement said.

The statement by the Department of Defense said the grainy videos had been “circulating in the public domain after unauthorized releases in 2007 and 2017”. It further added that adding that “the aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterized as ‘unidentified'”.

The origin of these three videos date back to 2004 and 2015 when the pilots encountered these sightings during their training flights. The Guardian reported that two of the three videos were published by the US-based newspaper New York Times in 2017, while the third one was released by the ‘To the Stars Academy of Arts and Science’ group, which is a private science entity.

The Pentagon’s statement will only legitimise the speculation around the purported human-extra terrestrial interaction in recent years. Responding to these videos, former Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid wrote on Twitter saying “only scratches the surface of research and materials available”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd