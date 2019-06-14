Toggle Menu
Pak PM Imran Khan trolled for sitting while other leaders stand at SCO summit in Bishkekhttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/watch-pakistan-pm-imran-khan-sits-others-standing-sco-summit-bishkek-trolled-online-5781069/

Pak PM Imran Khan trolled for sitting while other leaders stand at SCO summit in Bishkek

In a breach of protocol, he stood briefly when his name was announced and then seated himself again before the other leaders. As the video went viral, the cricketer-turned-politician, who has not attended many international summits, was trolled online by netizens for the seating gaffe.

Pakistan rupee fall IMF,Pakistan rupee US dollar Indian Express, Inter bank market news, Indian Express world news, Rupee falling Pakistan Indian Express
In a breach of protocol, Pakistan PM Imran Khan stood briefly when his name was announced and then seated himself again before the other leaders.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan seems to have broken the diplomatic protocol at the opening ceremony of the SCO Summit in Bishkek when he sat down even as all other leaders were standing, an embarrassing gaffe for which he was heavily trolled online.

His party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf shared a video on its official handle today in which Khan is seen sitting while the rest of the world leaders and dignitaries at the event in the Kyrgyz capital stood when head of states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation arrived for the opening ceremony.

In a breach of protocol, he stood briefly when his name was announced and then seated himself again before the other leaders. As the video went viral, the cricketer-turned-politician, who has not attended many international summits, was trolled online by netizens for the seating gaffe.

“Imran Khan again caused national embarrassment at Bishkek, ShanghaiCooperation Organisation. When everyone was standing. He sat, stood when the presenter took his name but sat again. Arrogant, ill-mannered, or an idiot?” one Twitter user wrote.

“Must study the decorum of diplomatic visits to make some mark in future Mr Imran Khan,” wrote another. “He came, he sat, he got up, he sat again. Haters gonna say PM Imran Khan has no manners, I’d say he’s still handsome,” another tweet said.

Advertising

The Pakistani prime minister was criticised for his “high-handed” attitude.

However, this is not the first time that Khan has breached a diplomatic protocol. Earlier, Khan broke the diplomatic protocol at the 14th Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit held in Saudi Arabia earlier this month. At the sidelines of the OIC Summit, Khan walked away after speaking to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz’s translator without waiting for him to translate the message.

-With PTI inputs

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Hong Kong police “trapped in the middle” by polarising extradition bill
2 UK court sets Julian Assange’s US extradition hearing for February 2020
3 Tremors across Jordan as Trump Mideast peace plan revives old fears