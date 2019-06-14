Pak PM Imran Khan trolled for sitting while other leaders stand at SCO summit in Bishkek

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan seems to have broken the diplomatic protocol at the opening ceremony of the SCO Summit in Bishkek when he sat down even as all other leaders were standing, an embarrassing gaffe for which he was heavily trolled online.

His party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf shared a video on its official handle today in which Khan is seen sitting while the rest of the world leaders and dignitaries at the event in the Kyrgyz capital stood when head of states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation arrived for the opening ceremony.

Imran Khan and other heads of state including Putin at the opening ceremony of SCO Summit pic.twitter.com/nbRhVvSlXv — Syed Talat Hussain (@TalatHussain12) June 13, 2019

In a breach of protocol, he stood briefly when his name was announced and then seated himself again before the other leaders. As the video went viral, the cricketer-turned-politician, who has not attended many international summits, was trolled online by netizens for the seating gaffe.

“Imran Khan again caused national embarrassment at Bishkek, ShanghaiCooperation Organisation. When everyone was standing. He sat, stood when the presenter took his name but sat again. Arrogant, ill-mannered, or an idiot?” one Twitter user wrote.

“Must study the decorum of diplomatic visits to make some mark in future Mr Imran Khan,” wrote another. “He came, he sat, he got up, he sat again. Haters gonna say PM Imran Khan has no manners, I’d say he’s still handsome,” another tweet said.

The Pakistani prime minister was criticised for his “high-handed” attitude.

However, this is not the first time that Khan has breached a diplomatic protocol. Earlier, Khan broke the diplomatic protocol at the 14th Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit held in Saudi Arabia earlier this month. At the sidelines of the OIC Summit, Khan walked away after speaking to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz’s translator without waiting for him to translate the message.

-With PTI inputs