Watch: No handshake for Angela Merkel as coronavirus’ panic spreads across globe

Tuesday, March 03, 2020
When Merkel reached out to greet Horst Seehofer at a meeting, he smiled and kept both his hands to himself. They both laughed and Merkel then threw her hand up in the air before taking a seat. "That is the right thing to do," she said.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 3, 2020 9:42:58 am
Health experts have recommended avoiding handshakes as a way of preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

As the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus see a surge across the globe, Germany’s interior minister refused to shake hands with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s fearing the spread of the infection.

When Merkel reached out to greet Horst Seehofer at a meeting on migration in Berlin, he smiled and kept both his hands to himself. They both laughed and Merkel then threw her hand up in the air before taking a seat. “That is the right thing to do,” she said as she took her seat while guests at the meeting also burst out laughing.

Health experts have recommended avoiding handshakes as a way of preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The virus, which first emerged in China, has now infected more than 89,000 people in 70 countries on every continent but Antarctica. The death toll has topped 3,000, with majority casualties being reported from China. South Korea, with the worst outbreak outside China, reported 599 new cases, bringing the total to 4,335.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus has raised fears over its impact on the world economy, causing global markets to log their worst losses since the 2008 financial crisis. Many countries have banned arrivals from virus-hit countries and have urged citizens to refrain from travelling there.

