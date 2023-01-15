Watch: Smoke billows from crash site as Nepal plane with 72 on board goes down in Pokhara

At least 40 people lost their lives Sunday after an ATR 72 aircraft belonging to Yeti Airlines with 72 people on board, including four crew members, crashed in Nepal’s Pokhara at 11 am. According to preliminary reports, the aircraft, with 68 passengers onboard, crashed about 20 minutes after it took off from Kathmandu for Pokhara, a few kilometres away from the destination.

While rescue operations were underway, visuals on social media showed smoke billowing from the crash site. Videos were also circulating on the last moments of the aircraft before it crashed in Pokhara.

According to reports, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has called an emergency Cabinet meeting in the wake of the tragedy. “We don’t know right now if there are survivors,” news agency AFP quoted Yeti Airlines spokesperson Sudarshan Bartaula as saying.