Watch: What it was like inside the aircraft that crashed in Mexico soon after takeoff

Dozens of people were injured when a packed Aeromexico-operated Embraer jet crashed right after takeoff in Mexico’s state of Durango on Tuesday. The mid-sized jet was almost full, with 97 passengers and four crew members, when it came down at around 4 pm local time (2100 GMT). Miraculously, all 103 on board survived the crash.

Ramin Parsa, a passenger from Los Angeles, described the terrifying sequence of events. He told AP that the weather was ominous even before takeoff and even took a video of the crash.

Harrowing video shot on board Aeromexico flight 2431 captures moment of impact as the plane crashes off the end of the runway on takeoff in Durango, Mexico. Miraculously, all 103 people on board the plane survived the crash. https://t.co/LEwJR1HgKA pic.twitter.com/hdZY9GOLXy — ABC News (@ABC) August 1, 2018

“The airplane actually was shaking before we even moved so I knew it was dangerous weather,” he said. “I thought that we were going to have a delay until the weather clears up, but the pilot began to move, so I thought that he knows what he is doing.”

“I think it was a mistake by the pilot. He should not have taken off,” Parsa said.

The Airplane that I was in Aeroméxico flight #AM2431 crashed after take off in Durango Mexico. I’m fine by the grace of God. It’s a miracle of God that we are alive. I owe my life to Jesus. The devil thought he can take my life but he just made me more committed t Jesus. — Ramin Parsa (@ramin_parsa) August 1, 2018

The airport operator attributed the crash to bad weather, citing preliminary reports. The plane had barely taken off when it felt like it was hit by a strong air current, another passenger told network Televisa.

Rescue workers and firefighters are seen at the site where an Aeromexico airliner has suffered an “accident” in a field near the airport of Durango, Mexico, Tuesday. (Civil Defense Office of Durango Photo via AP) Rescue workers and firefighters are seen at the site where an Aeromexico airliner has suffered an “accident” in a field near the airport of Durango, Mexico, Tuesday. (Civil Defense Office of Durango Photo via AP)

