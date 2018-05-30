Watch video: Maryland floods — the city where roads turned to rivers

Flooding is seen in Ellicott City, Maryland. (Source: AP Photos) Flooding is seen in Ellicott City, Maryland. (Source: AP Photos)

After yet another devastating flash flood ripped apart their historic Maryland mill town, hundreds of residents and business owners are again asking themselves about whether they should stay or leave the city. Though floodwaters have receded, it revealed devastating damage across the downtown of quaint shops and historic 18th and 19th Century buildings leading to massive cleanup, serious economic losses and a daunting comeback. Authorities in Maryland’s Howard County have issued what they’re calling a “precautionary health alert” after a sewage main broke following torrential rains that prompted destructive flash flooding.

The sewage overflow, which was first noticed early Monday, has been stopped. But as much as 500,000 gallons of sewage has already spilled.

