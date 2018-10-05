WATCH LIVE: Nobel Peace Prize 2018 winner announcement

Nobel Peace Prize 2018 winner: There have been 98 Peace Prizes awarded up to 2017, to 131 winners (104 individuals and 27 organisations). (AP Photo) Nobel Peace Prize 2018 winner: There have been 98 Peace Prizes awarded up to 2017, to 131 winners (104 individuals and 27 organisations). (AP Photo)

The Norwegian Nobel Committee will Friday announce the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize for 2018. The committee has chosen winners from among 331 candidates (216 individuals and 115 organisations) and this is the second highest number of candidates ever, next only to the 376 nominated in 2016. The 2017 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN).

In his will allocating most of his wealth to the establishment of the five Nobel Prizes, Alfred Nobel wrote: “The said interest shall be divided into five equal parts… one part to the person who shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses.”

The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, Physics and Chemistry were awarded on October 1, 2 and 3, respectively. The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2018 was awarded jointly to James P Allison and Tasuku Honjo “for their discovery of cancer therapy by inhibition of negative immune regulation.” Nobel Prize for Physics was awarded to Arthur Ashkin as well as jointly to Gerard Mourou and Donna Strickland Tuesday for their groundbreaking discoveries in ‘laser physics’. Strickland became the third female Nobel laureate in physics. While the prize in Chemistry was divided, one half awarded to Frances H. Arnold “for the directed evolution of enzymes”, the other half jointly to George P. Smith and Sir Gregory P. Winter “for the phage display of peptides and antibodies.”

