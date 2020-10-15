Watch: Kamala Harris confirms she saw the fly on Pence’s head during VP debate

In an interview on MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Show on Wednesday, Harris burst out laughing when the show’s host asked if she had seen the fly. (Screen grab from MSNBC's 'The Rachel Maddow show')

Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris has confirmed that she did notice the rogue housefly that sparked an avalanche of memes and jokes on social media after it landed on Vice President Mike Pence’s head during a debate between the two candidates earlier this month.

Rachel Maddow: We could see [the fly on Mike Pence's head] at home. Could you see it next to him?

Sen. Kamala Harris: … pic.twitter.com/Iu0LwOGPfL — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) October 15, 2020

In an interview on MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Show on Wednesday, Harris burst out laughing when the show’s host asked if she had seen the fly. She then nodded to communicate that she had seen the insect after it had lodged itself in the Vice President’s hair.

When Maddow followed up by asking if she had “any feelings” about the incident, Harris laughed and said, “You know Rachel, I think that it’s important that we kind of find a way, all of us, to move on and kind of fly away from this subject onto something else.”

During the debate, Pence seemed unaware of the fly’s presence as he continued to diligently take notes and answer questions posed to him by the moderator. The insect that had perched itself on his head for a little over two minutes, quickly creating a buzz online.

A split television screen showed Harris looking at Pence while the fly basked in the spotlight, but it was not immediately clear if she saw it. A short time later, it was gone, but its legend was only growing.

Soon after the incident went viral on social media, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign began selling fly swatters as part of their official merchandise. They sold over 35,000 ‘Truth Over Flies’ fly swatters within a few hours of the debate, according to CNBC.

