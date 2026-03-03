WATCH: Israel bombs Iran building with ‘meeting underway’ to choose next Supreme Leader

The IDF struck a building linked to Iran’s Assembly of Experts in Qom amid reports of a leadership succession process after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMar 3, 2026 10:20 PM IST First published on: Mar 3, 2026 at 10:20 PM IST
us iran warA plume of smoke rises following a US-Israeli military strike in Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo)

The US and Israel’s joint strike against Iran continued on Tuesday as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck a key site linked to Tehran’s influential Assembly of Experts which is tasked to choose the next supreme leader following the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, reports stated.

According to Iran’s Press TV, the building bombed by Israeli forces was the old structure of the ‘Assembly of Experts’ located south of the capital in the city of Qom.

The Assembly of Experts, which has buildings in both Tehran and Qom, consists of members who would help in deciding who is likely to assume the role after Khamenei’s killing.

According to Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency, the building attacked by the Israeli military in Qom city was an old auxiliary structure that was not used for official meetings.

However, Israel’s public broadcaster Kan News quoted a senior Israeli official who said the IDF struck the Assembly of Experts “while they were convening to choose a new supreme leader.” No casualties in the strike have been reported till now.

The Israeli official added, “We wanted to prevent them from picking a new supreme leader.” Iran’s news agencies reported that the building in Qom was “flattened” by US-Israeli strike but added that it wasn’t in use at the time.

Most Read
1Dubai News Live Updates: 18 Karnataka residents return amid West Asia crisis; hundreds still stranded
2US-Iran War News Highlights: US urges citizens to leave 13 Mideast countries amid escalating Iran conflict, Trump predicts 4-5 week war
3US-Israel-Iran War Live Updates: China’s foreign minister warns of ‘great repercussions’ in phone call with Israel’s top diplomat
4US-Israel-Iran War Live Updates: China’s foreign minister warns of ‘great repercussions’ in phone call with Israel’s top diplomat
5Why US attacked Iran: Trump answers key questions in first briefing since Khamenei killing
6US-Israel vs Iran: Iran targets Australian air base near Dubai; UAE warns of response
Story continues below this ad

The succession meeting comes after Iran on Sunday declared the death of Ali Khamenei and several other top Iranian officials in US-Israel’s joint strike.

Tehran has responded to the attack by launching a barrage of missiles and drones at Israel and other Gulf countries in the region which house US bases. The death toll in Iran has risen to nearly 800 on the fourth day of the war.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Mar 03: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments