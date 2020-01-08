Watch: Iran launches missile strikes against the US in Iraq

The Islamic Republic Guards Corps said several missiles hit the US’s Al-Assad base in Iraq. (Twitter/@IrnaEnglish) The Islamic Republic Guards Corps said several missiles hit the US’s Al-Assad base in Iraq. (Twitter/@IrnaEnglish)

Amid heightened tensions following the killing of General Qassem Soleimani last week, Iran attacked two American bases in Iraq with a barrage of missiles early Wednesday. “The fierce revenge by the Revolutionary Guards has begun,” Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement on a Telegram channel.

The attack comes hours after the Soleimani’s remains were returned to his hometown in Iran for burial. Iranian officials said the attacks on American bases began at 1.20 am — the same time Soleimani was killed by an American drone at the Baghdad airport last Friday.

The White House said in a statement that it was “aware” of attacks on US facilities in Iraq. “The president has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team,” the statement said.

The Iranian state television advised the United States to withdraw its troops from the region to prevent more deaths.

The Pentagon did not provide reports of casualties in the attack. “We are working on initial battle damage assessments,” Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement, adding that the bases targeted were al-Asad airbase and another in Erbil, Iraq. “As we evaluate the situation and our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and defend U.S. personnel, partners, and allies in the region.”

