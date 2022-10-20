Watch: Dome of mosque in Indonesia collapses in massive fire

The Jakarta Islamic Centre Grand Mosque in Indonesia was destroyed Wednesday after its huge dome collapsed following a giant fire. A dramatic video clip, which has gone viral on social media, shows the dome of the mosque collapsing amid a plume of smoke and dust.

Prior to the collapse, footage shows flames coming out of the grey dome and firefighters trying to bring the fire under control.

The giant dome of the Jakarta Islamic Centre Grand Mosque in Indonesia has collapsed after a major fire broke out. Officials say there were no victims. pic.twitter.com/1HfypNJcAt — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 19, 2022

The fire was reported at around 3 pm local time and at least 10 fire engines were dispatched to the scene to tackle it, said a Gulf Today report quoting Indonesian media. It added that the cause of the fire is unknown.

The mosque, undergoing renovations, was surrounded by scaffolding when the incident occurred. No one was injured and an investigation is on to ascertain its cause.

The mosque, situated in a complex alongside education, commercial and research facilities, had caught fire 20 years ago in October 2002. It had taken over five hours to extinguish the fire at that time.