scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

Watch: Dome of mosque in Indonesia collapses in massive fire

A dramatic video clip, which has since gone viral on social media, showed the Jakarta Islamic Centre Grand Mosque's dome collapsing amid a plume of smoke and dust.

The Jakarta Islamic Centre Grand Mosque in Indonesia was destroyed after its huge dome collapsed following a giant fire. (Screengrab from video)

The Jakarta Islamic Centre Grand Mosque in Indonesia was destroyed Wednesday after its huge dome collapsed following a giant fire. A dramatic video clip, which has gone viral on social media, shows the dome of the mosque collapsing amid a plume of smoke and dust.

Prior to the collapse, footage shows flames coming out of the grey dome and firefighters trying to bring the fire under control.

The fire was reported at around 3 pm local time and at least 10 fire engines were dispatched to the scene to tackle it, said a Gulf Today report quoting Indonesian media. It added that the cause of the fire is unknown.

The mosque, undergoing renovations, was surrounded by scaffolding when the incident occurred. No one was injured and an investigation is on to ascertain its cause.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...Premium
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...
Express Investigation: Qatar World Cup kicks off in a month, spare a thou...Premium
Express Investigation: Qatar World Cup kicks off in a month, spare a thou...
An Expert Explains: Missed chances on India-China borderPremium
An Expert Explains: Missed chances on India-China border
Qatar football World Cup: For many migrant workers, glitter on contract, ...Premium
Qatar football World Cup: For many migrant workers, glitter on contract, ...

The mosque, situated in a complex alongside education, commercial and research facilities, had caught fire 20 years ago in October 2002. It had taken over five hours to extinguish the fire at that time.

First published on: 20-10-2022 at 12:48:29 pm
Next Story

Two Afghan brothers reunite at London’s King’s Cross station after being separated for months. Watch

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 20: Latest News
Advertisement