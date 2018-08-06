Video shows buildings swaying violently as powerful earthquake hits Indonesia’s Lombok

At least 82 people were killed and hundreds injured as a powerful earthquake magnitude 7.0 hit Indonesian tourist island of Lombok on Sunday. Thousands fled from their homes and sought refuge in emergency shelters as several buildings collapsed. The depth of the quake was 10.5 kilometres (6 miles) in the northern part of Lombok.

Several amateur videos of the earthquake show people running in panic from houses and building shaking violently due to its intensity. In Lombok, soldiers and other rescue workers were seen carrying injured people on stretchers and carpets to an evacuation centre.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said in a statement said, “The death toll is expected to rise with hundreds injured and thousands of houses damaged.” As many as 65 deaths have been reported from North Lombok district, nine in West Lombok district, four in the provincial capital Mataram and two each in Central Lombok and East Lombok districts, according to AP.

“I was watching TV when I felt a big shake. The lamp was shaking, and people were shouting `Get out.’ I ran out into the dark because the power cut off,” AP quoted Harian, a Lombok woman who gave one name, as saying.

Th quake comes days after an earthquake magnitude 6.4 shook the island, killing 16 people. More than 100 aftershocks have rattled Lombok since the quake, which was also felt on the neighbouring island of Bali.

