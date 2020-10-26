scorecardresearch
Monday, October 26, 2020
Watch: Moment Donald Trump walks out of ‘60 Minutes’ interview with Lesley Stahl

In a short video clip, Trump was visibly irritated with journalist Lesley Stahl's line of questioning and the testy exchange ended with the president cutting short the interview.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 26, 2020 11:34:07 am
Watch: Donald Trump walks out of '60 minutes' interview with Lesley StahlAfter the "60 Minutes" interview with Donald Trump made headlines last week, American TV network CBS aired the entire segment on Sunday. (AP Photo/File)

After the “60 Minutes” interview with Donald Trump made headlines last week, American TV network CBS aired the entire segment on Sunday, but a short clip that shows the US President abruptly ending the recording and walking away has been view over 4 million times.

In the clip, Trump was visibly irritated with journalist Lesley Stahl’s line of questioning and the testy exchange ended with the president cutting short the interview.

Lesley asked the president, “Do you think that your tweets and name calling are turning people off?

To which Trump responded saying, “No, I think I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t have had social media. The media is fake. Frankly, if I didn’t have social media, I would have no way of getting out my voice.”

Trump alleged that Joe Biden has never been asked hard questions and said the way Lesley asked him if he was ready for tough questions at the beginning of the interview was “no way to talk”. When Lesly reminded Biden was not the president and he is, Trump walked away from the set.

Last week, Trump taunted Lesley on Twitter, posting a short behind-the-scenes video of her at the taping and noting that she had not been wearing a mask in the clip. He also threatened to post his interview with Stahl ahead of its intended broadcast time Sunday evening, calling it “FAKE and BIASED.”

