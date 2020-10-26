Watch: Moment Donald Trump walks out of ‘60 Minutes’ interview with Lesley Stahl

After the "60 Minutes" interview with Donald Trump made headlines last week, American TV network CBS aired the entire segment on Sunday. (AP Photo/File)

After the “60 Minutes” interview with Donald Trump made headlines last week, American TV network CBS aired the entire segment on Sunday, but a short clip that shows the US President abruptly ending the recording and walking away has been view over 4 million times.

In the clip, Trump was visibly irritated with journalist Lesley Stahl’s line of questioning and the testy exchange ended with the president cutting short the interview.

Lesley asked the president, “Do you think that your tweets and name calling are turning people off?

To which Trump responded saying, “No, I think I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t have had social media. The media is fake. Frankly, if I didn’t have social media, I would have no way of getting out my voice.”

Trump alleged that Joe Biden has never been asked hard questions and said the way Lesley asked him if he was ready for tough questions at the beginning of the interview was “no way to talk”. When Lesly reminded Biden was not the president and he is, Trump walked away from the set.

This was Trump’s epic meltdown on 60 Minutes and it was even worse than reported. Trump literally ran away because he didn’t like the questions. pic.twitter.com/48Xu2TiI1o — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 26, 2020

Last week, Trump taunted Lesley on Twitter, posting a short behind-the-scenes video of her at the taping and noting that she had not been wearing a mask in the clip. He also threatened to post his interview with Stahl ahead of its intended broadcast time Sunday evening, calling it “FAKE and BIASED.”

