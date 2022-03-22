Watch: Chilling footage of ill-fated Chinese passenger jet

Several chilling videos have surfaced online of the ill-fated China Eastern Airlines plane that crashed in a forested mountainous area with 132 people on board. The crash of the Boeing 737-800 has been designated as the China’s worst air disaster in a decade.

The videos of the blast that surfaced online show smoke coming out of the site of the crash, while some also show the flight speeding down towards the land right before the crash. No survivors have been found as the search for victims of the plane crash continued on Tuesday.

A video posted by The Guardian on YouTube, shows smoke emerging from the mountains of the southern Chinese province.

Another video posted by The Telegraph shows footage of the plane nosediving to the ground. The video further showed the crash site, where the doomed plane was on fire amidst the mountainous terrain. Many people have also been videographed at the site of the crash. Chinese media has shown emergency crew reaching the crash site for aid.

A Reuters video shows footage of Chinese media showing soldiers reaching the spot of the crash to provide aid and ascertain the survivors of the crash if any. The video shows parts of the plane scattered all over the mountain along with a satellite video of the plane right before the crash. The video further shows the families of the victims of the crash waiting for the news of the passengers.

So far, the cause of the crash is unknown. Rescue teams are looking for survivors as well as the black box, which should contain information from instruments and sounds from the cockpit. According to the state media, burnt wallets, id cards and remnants of the aircraft were strewn across the crash site.