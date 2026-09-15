Watch: Boeing 737 cabin ceiling falls apart mid-flight on Sepehran Airlines

A tire reportedly burst shortly after takeoff from Mashhad Hashemi Nejad International Airport, Iran, causing engine damage and severe vibrations.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readUpdated: Sep 15, 2026 11:51 PM IST
Cabin ceiling falls apart onboard a Boeing 737, Boeing 737, Boeing 737 Cabin ceiling falls apart, Indian express news, current affairsScreenshot
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A cabin ceiling fell apart onboard a Sepehran Airlines Boeing 737 on Tuesday.

A tire reportedly burst shortly after takeoff from Mashhad Hashemi Nejad International Airport, Iran, causing engine damage and severe vibrations.

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