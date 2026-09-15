Watch: Boeing 737 cabin ceiling falls apart mid-flight on Sepehran Airlines

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A cabin ceiling fell apart onboard a Sepehran Airlines Boeing 737 on Tuesday.
A tire reportedly burst shortly after takeoff from Mashhad Hashemi Nejad International Airport, Iran, causing engine damage and severe vibrations.
WATCH: Cabin ceiling falls apart onboard a Sepehran Airlines Boeing 737 after a tire reportedly burst shortly after takeoff from Mashhad Airport causing engine damage and severe vibrations. pic.twitter.com/R7RP1AwZYX
— Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) September 15, 2026
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