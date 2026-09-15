Watch: Boeing 737 cabin ceiling falls apart mid-flight on Sepehran Airlines

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A cabin ceiling collapsed aboard a Sepehran Airlines Boeing 737 on Tuesday after a tyre reportedly burst shortly after takeoff from Mashhad Hashemi Nejad International Airport in Iran.
The tyre failure is said to have caused damage to the aircraft’s engine, triggering severe vibrations during the flight. The intense shaking reportedly caused part of the cabin ceiling to break apart, leaving passengers alarmed.
WATCH: Cabin ceiling falls apart onboard a Sepehran Airlines Boeing 737 after a tire reportedly burst shortly after takeoff from Mashhad Airport causing engine damage and severe vibrations. pic.twitter.com/R7RP1AwZYX
— Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) September 15, 2026
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