Watch: Heavy snow continues to pummel parts of New York

Some parts of New York are still experiencing extreme weather, considered to be the worst in 45 years, where heavy snow continues to disrupt normal life, leaving motorists stranded and hundreds without power.

As per an NBC News tally, at least 30 people have died in US weather-related incidents since late last week. One of the hardest-hit places is the greater Buffalo region in New York, lying at the edge of Lake Erie near the Canadian border, where snow continued to pummel the area through the Christmas holiday weekend.

A winter storm front had extended over most of the United States for days, reaching as far south as the Mexican border.

Watch | Crazy videos of snow drifts emerge from US

As the blizzard shows no signs of abating, videos are pouring in showing stranded vehicles covered in snow. Here are some of them:

Blizzard conditions have still been sweeping through portions of New York. More snow continues into Monday. #NYwx #LakeEffectSnow

More details: https://t.co/axrEd1bPTb pic.twitter.com/qrPgMnxBLL — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) December 26, 2022

VIDEO: Heavy snow sweeps through the city of Buffalo in the State of New York, as a fearsome winter storm continues to pummel parts of the United States with blizzard conditions. pic.twitter.com/5HbaTq9bat — AFP News Agency (@AFP) December 25, 2022