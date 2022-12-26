Watch: Heavy snow continues to pummel parts of New York

Some parts of New York are still experiencing extreme weather, considered to be the worst in 45 years, where heavy snow continues to disrupt normal life, leaving motorists stranded and hundreds without power.
As per an NBC News tally, at least 30 people have died in US weather-related incidents since late last week. One of the hardest-hit places is the greater Buffalo region in New York, lying at the edge of Lake Erie near the Canadian border, where snow continued to pummel the area through the Christmas holiday weekend.
A winter storm front had extended over most of the United States for days, reaching as far south as the Mexican border.
As the blizzard shows no signs of abating, videos are pouring in showing stranded vehicles covered in snow. Here are some of them:
Blizzard conditions have still been sweeping through portions of New York. More snow continues into Monday. #NYwx #LakeEffectSnow
VIDEO: Heavy snow sweeps through the city of Buffalo in the State of New York, as a fearsome winter storm continues to pummel parts of the United States with blizzard conditions. pic.twitter.com/5HbaTq9bat
Just some of the current situation across the Buffalo, New York. The blizzard for many have cut off water and help, while others take advantage of the situation.
Les images du #blizzard à #Buffalo dans l’État de #NewYork sont totalement folles 🤯😱#WinterStorm #USA
A fearsome winter storm that pummeled Buffalo, New York, on Christmas Day has caused power outages and left people trapped in their cars. The blizzard sweeping the United States is expected to claim more lives https://t.co/oPXluQSm8e pic.twitter.com/Bx58apBo5X
— Reuters (@Reuters) December 26, 2022Subscriber Only Stories