Monday, Dec 26, 2022

Watch: Heavy snow continues to pummel parts of New York

The blizzard, which is being considered as lethal, took form late on Friday, pummeling western New York through the Christmas holiday weekend.

In this drone image, snow blankets a neighborhood, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Cheektowaga, N.Y. (AP)
Some parts of New York are still experiencing extreme weather, considered to be the worst in 45 years, where heavy snow continues to disrupt normal life, leaving motorists stranded and hundreds without power.

As per an NBC News tally, at least 30 people have died in US weather-related incidents since late last week. One of the hardest-hit places is the greater Buffalo region in New York, lying at the edge of Lake Erie near the Canadian border, where snow continued to pummel the area through the Christmas holiday weekend.

Also Read |U.S. deep freeze leaves more than 700,000 without power, thousands of flights canceled

A winter storm front had extended over most of the United States for days, reaching as far south as the Mexican border.

Watch |Crazy videos of snow drifts emerge from US

As the blizzard shows no signs of abating, videos are pouring in showing stranded vehicles covered in snow. Here are some of them:

 

First published on: 26-12-2022 at 06:54:29 pm
