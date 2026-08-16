Watch: 3 UAE-based Indian skydivers unfurl tricolour at 13,000ft in world record feat

Three India-born residents of the UAE took part in a record-breaking skydive over Benghazi, Libya, jumping from 13,000 feet and unfurling the Indian flag mid-air as part of a mass attempt involving 65 skydivers from around the world, Khaleej Times reported.

Jamsheer Thanalot, Abhishek Rawat and Isha Raj were among the group, which included people from roughly 38 nationalities carrying about 35 different national flags during the jump, according to the publication.

Beyond the jump itself, participants had to keep their large flags from tangling with their parachutes, stay a safe distance from other skydivers in the air, and land inside a camera-covered zone for the attempt to count towards the Guinness World Records title.

Indian FLAG flies at 13,000 feet ahead of Independence Day in record-breaking stunt — Gulf News



Three Indian skydivers were among 65 jumpers in a group jump over Libya, each carrying their national flag, setting a Guinness World Record pic.twitter.com/dDkqhcyMGu — RTVisual (@RT_Visual_on_X) August 15, 2026

The attempt took place on 7 August, though confirmation from Guinness World Records came only days later, arriving just ahead of India’s Independence Day.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Jamsheer described the moment as deeply meaningful. “It is a very proud feeling for us. There were people from so many countries and we were there representing India,” he said.

According to the report, Jamsheer was not confident he would even reach the final attempt. The Dubai-based businessman travelled to Libya specifically for the event and spent about five days there, having to clear three training and qualification jumps first.

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He told the publication that he had warned his wife before leaving that he might not make the final cut, given how demanding the qualification process was.

The night before the jump, he managed barely three hours of sleep, later checking his smartwatch to find a sleep score of just 12 percent. He said many other participants felt the same unease heading into such a high-stakes attempt.

Adding to the pressure was the experience gap between him and some of his fellow skydivers. Jamsheer, who has completed more than 320 jumps, said he was surrounded by others with jump counts running into the thousands.

The achievement marks another chapter in Jamsheer’s 15-year journey in the UAE, which began in 2011 when he moved from Kannur to take up a sales job paying Dh1,200 a month, according to the report.

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He later moved through various sales and service roles before launching his own e-commerce venture, Jazp.com, in Dubai. He took up skydiving around four years ago and has since completed jumps in the UAE, Russia and Kuwait, along with podium finishes at regional skydiving competitions.

He credited Emirati skydiver and trainer Saif Mattar for backing his selection for the Benghazi attempt, telling Khaleej Times that Mattar’s confidence in him, built through years of training, played a key role in the opportunity.

Jamsheer was joined by Abhishek Rawat, originally from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, and Isha Raj, from Patna in Bihar both now based in Abu Dhabi. Rawat works as a Product Design Lead at Malaffi, while Raj serves as an account director at Edelman Smithfield, according to Khaleej Times.

The event was organised by Skydive Benghazi, Ultimate High by Yas, and a team that included Saif Mattar, Yasen (CEO of Skydive Benghazi), Nithin and Juan Mayer.

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The jump was not scheduled to coincide with India’s Independence Day, and that the Guinness confirmation only came through after officials had reviewed the evidence. Even so, the timing gave the three Indians one more reason to celebrate their achievement.