1 killed, 9 others feared dead in Washington state chemical tank implosion

Damage is seen at Nippon Dynawave Packaging Co., after a tank containing hazardous liquid imploded, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, in Longview, Wash. (Photo: The Seattle Times via AP)

Washington chemical tank implosion: At least one person was killed, and nine others were missing after massive chemical tank imploded and collapsed Tuesday at a Washington paper mill, news agency Associated Press reported.

The authories said there was no hope for rescue of the nine who were unaccounted for.

The chemical tank had nearly a million gallons of a highly corrosive liquid. The cause of the accident remained unclear.

Nine other people were injured, some of them gravely, in the spill at Nippon Dynawave Packaging Co. in Longview.

“At the moment we are not aware of any rescues that are yet to be made,” Cowlitz Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Goldstein said during a Tuesday evening news conference.