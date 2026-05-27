1 killed, 9 others feared dead in Washington state chemical tank implosion

The authories said there was no hope for rescue of the nine who were unaccounted for.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: May 27, 2026 09:56 AM IST
chemical tankDamage is seen at Nippon Dynawave Packaging Co., after a tank containing hazardous liquid imploded, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, in Longview, Wash. (Photo: The Seattle Times via AP)
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Washington chemical tank implosion: At least one person was killed, and nine others were missing after massive chemical tank imploded and collapsed Tuesday at a Washington paper mill, news agency Associated Press reported.

The authories said there was no hope for rescue of the nine who were unaccounted for.

The chemical tank had nearly a million gallons of a highly corrosive liquid. The cause of the accident remained unclear.

Nine other people were injured, some of them gravely, in the spill at Nippon Dynawave Packaging Co. in Longview.
“At the moment we are not aware of any rescues that are yet to be made,” Cowlitz Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Goldstein said during a Tuesday evening news conference.

In the recovery effort to be resumed on Wednesday morning, emergency responders would work on stabilising the collapsed tank, that was still holding about 90,000 gallons of “white liquor” inside, and then launch a search operation for the missing. The officials said they would be able to work only during daytime because the tanks still has a risk of leaking more caustic liquid and collapsing.

Among the victims, some suffered burns or inhalation injuries. Among the injured was a firefighter who was responding to the situation.

“We don’t know until we know, hopefully tomorrow, how we can stabilise the tank. Do we remove the product first? Do we stabilise the tank first or the vice versa?” Goldstein said.

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The authorities howver assured that there were no threat to the public.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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