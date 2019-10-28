Why Washington Post is under fire for its Baghdadi headline

The Washington Post, a leading news publication in the US, received flak online on Monday for an obituary dedicated to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the chief of terror outfit ISIS, who was declared dead by US President Donald Trump yesterday.

The publication had posted the obituary titled “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, austere religious scholar at the helm of Islamic State, dies at 48” on its website. The headline received massive backlash on social media, especially from a prominent section of media commentators, who called out The Washinton Post for writing a fluff-piece on the “most dreadful terrorist” on the planet.

“An “austere religious scholar”? “Dead at 48”? No—he was cornered by the greatest toughest best military heroes on earth!! How about we killed the evil SOB. This is exactly why America will never trust these mainstream corrupt fake news outlets ever again…” Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity wrote on Twitter.

GOP national spokesperson Elizabeth Harrington also condemned the Washington Post’s choice of words in its headline.

WaPo's actual obit for a terrorist monster: "austere religious scholar w/ wire-frame glasses" "Mr. Baghdadi maintained a canny pragmatism" "Acquaintances would remember him as a shy, nearsighted youth who liked soccer but preferred to spend his free time at the local mosque" pic.twitter.com/XFFBnUsHEO — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) October 27, 2019

After the outrage, the publication took down the original headline along with the tweet and changed it to “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Islamic Chief “terrorist-in-chief”, dies at 48″.

By then, the damage had been done. Hashtags such as #WashingtonPost and #WaPostDeathNotices started trending on Twitter, with users sarcastically writing similar headlines humanising fictional and real-life ‘villains’.

Explained: Who was Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and what does news of his death mean?

Canadian Senator from Saskatchewan Denise Batters tweeted, “Saddam Hussein, successful politician, oil baron and noted tough boss, dead at 69. #WaPoDeathNotices.”

Saddam Hussein, successful politician, oil baron and noted tough boss, dead at 69. #WaPoDeathNotices — Sen. Denise Batters (@denisebatters) October 27, 2019

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the controversy:

Hannibal Lecter, well-known forensic psychiatrist and food connoisseur dead at 81. #WaPoDeathNotices — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) October 27, 2019

Voldemort, relic collector and noted snake charmer, dead at 71. #WaPoDeathNotices pic.twitter.com/nt85iI2kP5 — Adam McAnally (@AdamMcAnallyAZ) October 27, 2019

Osama bin Laden, father of 23, killed in home invasion #WaPoDeathNotices — Joe DeVito (@JoeDeVitoComedy) October 27, 2019

Adolf Hitler, passionate community planner and dynamic public speaker, dies at 56.#WaPoDeathNotices — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) October 27, 2019

The Washington Post, however, apologised for the headline. Kristine Coratti Kelly, Vice President, Communications General Manager, Washington Post Live, tweeted that the “headline should never have read that way”. “Regarding our al-Baghdadi obituary, the headline should never have read that way and we changed it quickly,” she tweeted.

Regarding our al-Baghdadi obituary, the headline should never have read that way and we changed it quickly. — Kristine Coratti Kelly (@kriscoratti) October 27, 2019

On Sunday, US President Trump announced that Baghdadi died during an overnight raid led by US military forces in Syria, a major victory as he fights a Democratic-led impeachment inquiry. Baghdadi killed himself by igniting his suicide vest, he said.

“Last night, the United States brought the world’s number one terrorist to justice,” Trump said in an unusual nationally televised address from the White House. “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead.”