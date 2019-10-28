Toggle Menu
Why Washington Post is under fire for its Baghdadi headline

The headline received massive backlash on social media, especially from a prominent section of media commentators, who called out The Washinton Post for writing a fluff-piece on the "most dreadful terrorist" on the planet.

Screenshot of the original headline to the obituary by The Washington Post.

The Washington Post, a leading news publication in the US, received flak online on Monday for an obituary dedicated to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the chief of terror outfit ISIS, who was declared dead by US President Donald Trump yesterday.

The publication had posted the obituary titled “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, austere religious scholar at the helm of Islamic State, dies at 48” on its website. The headline received massive backlash on social media, especially from a prominent section of media commentators, who called out The Washinton Post for writing a fluff-piece on the “most dreadful terrorist” on the planet.

“An “austere religious scholar”? “Dead at 48”? No—he was cornered by the greatest toughest best military heroes on earth!! How about we killed the evil SOB. This is exactly why America will never trust these mainstream corrupt fake news outlets ever again…” Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity wrote on Twitter.

GOP national spokesperson Elizabeth Harrington also condemned the Washington Post’s choice of words in its headline.

After the outrage, the publication took down the original headline along with the tweet and changed it to “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Islamic Chief “terrorist-in-chief”, dies at 48″.

By then, the damage had been done. Hashtags such as #WashingtonPost and #WaPostDeathNotices started trending on Twitter, with users sarcastically writing similar headlines humanising fictional and real-life ‘villains’.

Explained: Who was Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and what does news of his death mean?

Canadian Senator from Saskatchewan Denise Batters tweeted, “Saddam Hussein, successful politician, oil baron and noted tough boss, dead at 69. #WaPoDeathNotices.”

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the controversy:

The Washington Post, however, apologised for the headline. Kristine Coratti Kelly, Vice President, Communications General Manager, Washington Post Live, tweeted that the “headline should never have read that way”. “Regarding our al-Baghdadi obituary, the headline should never have read that way and we changed it quickly,” she tweeted.

On Sunday, US President Trump announced that Baghdadi died during an overnight raid led by US military forces in Syria, a major victory as he fights a Democratic-led impeachment inquiry. Baghdadi killed himself by igniting his suicide vest, he said.

“Last night, the United States brought the world’s number one terrorist to justice,” Trump said in an unusual nationally televised address from the White House. “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead.”

