Trump is seeking executive power over elections, might declare ‘national emergency’: Washington Post report

Allies of US President Donald Trump, who claim to be in coordination with the White House, are reportedly circulating a 17-page executive order that will allow the president to declare a national emergency over claims of Chinese interference in the 2020 election.

The “emergency” will allow Trump to ban mail ballots in November’s midterm elections, a cause he has repeatedly previewed. It will also make Voted ID mandatory.

The White House declined to elaborate on Trump’s plans.

“Under the Constitution, it’s the legislatures and states that really control how a state conducts its elections, and the president doesn’t have any power to do that,” said Peter Ticktin, a Florida lawyer who is advocating for the draft executive order, reported The Washington Post.