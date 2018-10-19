Washington: House committees to interview Rod Rosenstein behind closed doors

Follow Us:
Friday, October 19, 2018
There was speculation weeks ago that Rosenstein would be fired or resign following a New York Times report that he had discussed secretly recording Trump last year.

Published: October 19, 2018
The top lawmakers on two House committees will interview Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein next week about reports that he had discussed secretly recording President Donald Trump.

The House Judiciary Committee says Rosenstein will sit for a transcribed interview Oct. 24 with the two Republican chairmen and top Democrats on the House Judiciary and Oversight and Government Reform committees.

Members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus had originally pushed for Rosenstein to appear, but they will be left out of the meeting.

The report said he also discussed invoking constitutional provisions to remove Trump from office. But Trump later declared Rosenstein’s job safe.

