Washington DC shooting: Shooter was a doctor, shot building manager over mould

The suspect in the shooting that occurred close to the White House in Washington DC has been identified as a doctor. According to BBC, the doctor fatally shot his apartment building’s manager, James Stuart, 46 and injured four others in the shooting at a residential complex, before killing himself, police said.

The incident occurred inside the building’s gym in the Logan Circle neighbourhood over a dispute over persistent mould in the building and other apartment-related issues.

Police said 55-year-old doctor Matt Wade Lambert, identified as the suspect, barricaded himself inside an apartment following the incident. He later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to authorities.