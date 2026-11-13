Washington DC shooting: Shooter was a doctor, shot building manager over mould

A doctor killed apartment manager James Stuart and injured four others in a Washington DC shooting before taking his own life, police said.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readUpdated: Nov 13, 2026 12:33 PM IST
Members of the Chief Medical Examiners Office wheel a gurney with a body of a man who was fatally shot at a gym, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo)Members of the Chief Medical Examiners Office wheel a gurney with a body of a man who was fatally shot at a gym, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo)
AI Narration

The suspect in the shooting that occurred close to the White House in Washington DC has been identified as a doctor. According to BBC, the doctor fatally shot his apartment building’s manager, James Stuart, 46 and injured four others in the shooting at a residential complex, before killing himself, police said.

The incident occurred inside the building’s gym in the Logan Circle neighbourhood over a dispute over persistent mould in the building and other apartment-related issues.

Police said 55-year-old doctor Matt Wade Lambert, identified as the suspect, barricaded himself inside an apartment following the incident. He later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to authorities.

Metropolitan Police Department interim chief Jefferey Carroll said the suspect fired through an apartment door at officers at least twice while barricaded inside. He made the statement during a news conference.

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