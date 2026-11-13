Washington DC shooting: Shooter was a doctor, shot building manager over mould

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The suspect in the shooting that occurred close to the White House in Washington DC has been identified as a doctor. According to BBC, the doctor fatally shot his apartment building’s manager, James Stuart, 46 and injured four others in the shooting at a residential complex, before killing himself, police said.
The incident occurred inside the building’s gym in the Logan Circle neighbourhood over a dispute over persistent mould in the building and other apartment-related issues.
Police said 55-year-old doctor Matt Wade Lambert, identified as the suspect, barricaded himself inside an apartment following the incident. He later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to authorities.
Metropolitan Police Department interim chief Jefferey Carroll said the suspect fired through an apartment door at officers at least twice while barricaded inside. He made the statement during a news conference.