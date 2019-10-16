Warren comes under fire on funding for health care plan in Democratic debate

By Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns

Advertising

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, an emerging front-runner in the Democratic presidential race, battled sustained criticism from her Democratic rivals over her position on health care in a debate Tuesday night, squeezed by a combination of moderate and progressive opponents who pressed her to describe in plain terms how she would fund a “Medicare for All”-style system.

Warren, who has endorsed a proposal by Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont for single-payer care, has consistently refused to say that she would embrace middle-class tax increases to finance the plan. She maintained that practiced position on the stage in Ohio, vowing that she would lower health care costs for all but the wealthy yet repeatedly sidestepping the question of whether she would enact a broad-based tax increase.

“I will not sign a bill into law that does not lower costs for middle-class families,” Warren said, declining to go into detail. But the answer failed to keep her foes at bay, and for the first time in the race Warren found herself assailed from multiple sides over an extended period in the debate. Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, accused her of evading “a yes-or-no question,” while Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota called the single-payer proposal backed by Warren and Sanders a “pipe dream.”

Advertising

Klobuchar reserved her sharpest words, however, for only one of those two progressives. “At least Bernie’s being honest here,” Klobuchar said, challenging Warren to tell voters “where we’re going to send the invoice” for single-payer care.

Warren was not alone in facing scrutiny early in the debate: Joe Biden was quickly pressed on the issue of his son Hunter and his work for a Ukrainian gas company while his father was vice president. Biden responded to a question about his son’s overseas work in narrow and repetitive terms, saying several times that he and his son had done “nothing wrong.”

The drawn-out argument over health care captured one of the defining themes in the Democratic race: the ideological divide over the best way to provide universal coverage, and over the proper scale and cost of government-backed social programs. Up to this point, the Democrats’ policy debate has largely been defined by Warren and Sanders, with their promises to restructure huge parts of the American economy. The debate in Ohio represented the most assertive effort so far by candidates skeptical of their policies to put up resistance to those ideas.

The fierce exchange also signaled that the race had entered a new phase, defined by Warren’s apparent status as a leader of the Democratic pack and a new mood of urgency among other candidates eager to challenge that status.

Sanders, who has observed a kind of informal nonaggression pact with Warren so far, did not exactly break from that approach Tuesday night. But he called it “appropriate” for candidates to explain the fiscal trade-offs involved in a Medicare for All system: Sanders said that voters would see their taxes go up, but that they would save money overall because of the way health care would be restructured.

“Premiums are gone, copayments are gone, deductibles are gone, all out-of-pocket expenses are gone,” Sanders said, adding, “The tax increase they pay will be substantially less, substantially less than what they were paying for premiums and out-of-pocket expenses.”

But Sanders more forcefully scolded the candidates onstage who opposed single-payer care and whom he described as “defending a system which is dysfunctional, which is cruel.”

The Democratic field appeared far more eager to attack Warren for her health care policies than to critique Biden, who remains a top candidate in the race, for the family business entanglements that have defined a weekslong clash between Biden and President Donald Trump.

Biden has tried to put to rest criticism of his son’s financial dealings in Ukraine and China. Over the weekend, he said he would not allow members of his family to do business overseas during a potential Biden presidency, and Hunter Biden stepped down from his role at an investment fund linked to China.

Prompted by a moderator to explain why his family had not observed similar restrictions while he was vice president, Biden avoided answering directly and repeatedly defended his son. He pointed to an interview Hunter Biden gave to ABC News, in which he described his decision to work in Ukraine as an error of judgment but said he had not done anything wrong ethically.

“I carried out the policy of the United States government in rooting out corruption in Ukraine,” Biden said, adding, “My son’s statement speaks for itself.”

The other Democrats onstage did not appear eager to press the issue, in part because they believe there is no appetite among primary voters for criticism of Biden’s family. There is also a feeling among some Democrats that Biden is on the downswing in the race and that it makes little sense to attack him in ways that might antagonize his supporters. Neither Warren nor Sanders, Biden’s two most formidable rivals, took up the line of attack on Ukraine.

Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, who in previous debates took on Biden in pointed terms, instead scolded the moderators for even asking Biden about his son’s work in Ukraine.

“The only person sitting at home enjoying that was Donald Trump,” said Booker, lamenting what he called ‘‘elevating a lie and attacking a statesman.”

With a dozen candidates onstage and impeachment in the air, it was unclear heading into Tuesday’s debate whether it would prove to be a turning point in the race. With Trump’s struggle to stabilize his presidency dominating the news, along with a national security and humanitarian crisis unfolding in Syria, the trading of rhetorical blows on a stage in suburban Ohio may or may not captivate the attention of primary voters across the country this week.

Still, the debate promised to test Biden and Warren’s competing claims to the status of Democratic front-runner: The two candidates have been closely matched in recent polling, nationally and in the early primary states, with Warren assembling an increasingly formidable coalition on the left and Biden remaining the favorite among more moderate Democrats. In recent weeks, the former vice president has been increasingly critical of Warren’s vows to overhaul the U.S. economy, and he has spoken dismissively about the idea of electing a “planner” to the presidency — an allusion to Warren’s swollen sheaf of policy proposals.

They entered the debate battling different vulnerabilities. Biden has been mired in a nearly monthlong battle with Trump over the work Biden’s son did in foreign countries while Biden was vice president. Trump’s attacks have veered into personal smears and even potentially impeachable behavior, with entreaties to Ukraine and China to investigate the Bidens, but they have left Biden off balance at a perilous moment in his candidacy.

Even before Trump’s onslaught, Biden was struggling to excite the Democratic base. While some in his party are content with what they see as a play-it-safe candidacy, others want him to offer a message beyond nostalgic tributes to the Obama years and vows to restore comity in Washington. As Warren now threatens to overtake him as the clear leader in the race, Biden’s allies believe he must both dispense forcefully with the criticism of his family and also articulate more clearly what he would aim to achieve as president.

At the same time, Warren has been confronting a new level of criticism from her Democratic rivals as she has risen in the polls. And before she can cement a commanding position in the race, Warren may have to put to rest a few persistent questions about her candidacy — how she would appeal to moderate voters in the general election, for instance, and black voters, and how she would make good on her proposal to create a system of single-payer health insurance.

It is on that last front that her rivals have been most comfortable criticizing her, and it was quick to rise to the forefront Tuesday night.

Up to this point, Warren has been careful not to allow any daylight to emerge on the health care issue between her and Sanders, her most formidable populist rival, who has made Medicare for All the defining cause of his campaign. But there may now be more pressure on Warren to revise her stance in a way that might reassure voters on the center-left than there is on her to protect her left flank from Sanders, who has been fading in the polls and grappling with the aftermath of a heart attack.

Sanders has been off the campaign trail for nearly all of October, since he was hospitalized in Las Vegas and had two stents placed in an artery. He has been recovering at his home in Burlington, and he announced plans for a comeback tour starting in New York this weekend. But with his advanced age in the spotlight and his poll numbers slowly declining, Sanders may face a steep climb to overtake either Biden or Warren.

At least for a moment, Sanders showed an unaccustomed willingness to highlight his differences with Warren last weekend, explaining in a television interview that a crucial distinction between them was that Warren is a “capitalist through her bones” and he is not.

More eager for conflict might be the candidates in the middle and the back of the Democratic pack — figures like Buttigieg, Klobuchar, Booker, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas and Sen. Kamala Harris of California. Buttigieg, whose campaign is stocked with cash but struggling to move up in the polls, has been taking a notably sharper tone with his Democratic opponents. He has chided Warren for certain aspects of her agenda and more bluntly criticized O’Rourke for his left-wing proposals to examine the tax-exempt status of religious institutions and to require gun owners to surrender some types of firearms.

Some of Buttigieg’s rivals have responded in kind, with O’Rourke branding him as a carefully poll-tested candidate and Harris suggesting on Twitter that Buttigieg’s gun policies amounted to little more than a “Band-Aid” on a serious problem.

Lending a fresh layer of unpredictability to the evening were Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, an idiosyncratic lawmaker who is running as a peace candidate, and Tom Steyer, a billionaire former hedge fund investor who has spent lavishly from his personal fortune to buy himself a place on the debate stage. Gabbard has lashed out in surprising directions in the past, delivering a searing attack on Harris in a July debate, while Steyer, appearing in a debate for the first time, has tried to strike a combative pose as a populist critic of Washington.

Several candidates were fighting not only for attention but also for survival, as they strain to meet the stricter qualification standards for the next debate in November. Julián Castro, the former housing secretary, was in that cluster, along with Klobuchar, O’Rourke and Gabbard. Together, they make up an ideologically varied group joined by a common challenge: winning sustained interest from voters in a race dominated by a few exceedingly well-known candidates who have topped the polls for months.

Advertising

One Democrat not at risk of being sidelined was Andrew Yang, the former technology entrepreneur who has built a powerful niche following with his stern warnings about the automation of work and his proposal to give every American a $12,000-a-year stipend paid from government funds. He raised more money than all but a few candidates in the last quarter, and in the polls he is now even with or leading a number of candidates with far more extensive qualifications for the presidency.