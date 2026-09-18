Warren Buffett steps down as Berkshire Hathaway chairman, named chairman emeritus

Warren Buffett is stepping down as chairman of Berkshire Hathaway after serving in the role for more than 50 years.The company said Friday that the 96-year-old Buffett will become chairman emeritus and will take on his new role immediately.

“Father Time always wins. He has, however, been ⁠generous with ​me,” Buffett wrote in a letter to shareholders.

His son, Howard, will become Berkshire Hathaway’s new chairman. Howard Buffett has served as a Berkshire Hathaway board member since 1993. Warren Buffett will remain a director. He has served as Berkshire Hathaway’s chairman since 1970.

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Buffett stepped down as CEO of the company late last year. He was succeeded by Greg Abel.