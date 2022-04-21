Warner Bros shutting down CNN+ streaming service – Variety

April 21, 2022 10:57:17 pm
Warner Bros Discovery is shutting down its CNN+ streaming news service, Variety reported on Thursday, citing two people familiar with the matter.
The media firm is expected to provide details to employees on Thursday, the report
Warner Bros Discovery, whose shares fell 5.6% on the news, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
CNN launched CNN+ late last month in a bid to capitalize on the rising popularity of streaming video and growth of digital subscriptions at major news organizations.
The streaming service offers a combination of live, on-demand and interactive programming, with an emphasis on original content.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
