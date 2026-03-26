War enters Day 27: Iran refuses to negotiate with US, opens Hormuz for ‘friendly nations’, and more

As the Israel-US vs Iran war approaches completion of a month, efforts are now being initiated to strike a deal to mark an end to conflict that has so far claimed over 1,750 lives, and triggered energy crisis across the globe following restricted transit of ships through Strait of Hormuz.

The most significant development of the war, following the killing of Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during the initial phase of the conflict that began on February 28, is that both sides are now struggling to identify a pathway for peace negotiations as of Thursday.

One might assume that this could mark the beginning of the end of the war; however, the United States and Iran continue to describe the situation in different ways.

Here is what to understand on Day 27

US’ 15-point plan: The United States has proposed to Iran, via Pakistan, a 15-point peace plan aimed at ending the war in West Asia. This proposal includes a rollback of Iran’s nuclear programme; a requirement that Iran hand over its enriched uranium stockpiles to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA); and an agreement by Iran to limit its missile programme in both range and quantity.

Additionally, Iran must cease funding regional proxy groups, including Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in Gaza, and the Houthis in Yemen. The proposal further states that Iran must reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s 5-point rebuttal: Iran did not accept the US plan straightaway. Instead, an Iranian official shared five conditions to end the war. These include a complete stop to what Iran calls “aggression and assassinations”, clear guarantees ensuring the war is not restarted, payment for war damages, recognition of Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz, and an end to fighting across all areas linked to Iranian allies, including Israel’s attacks on Lebanon targeting Hezbollah.

US vs Iran: After Iran did not accept the proposal, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Iran wants a deal “very badly” but is “afraid to say it”.

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On the other hand, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi criticised the US, saying this change in approach shows weakness after earlier demanding “unconditional surrender”.

“Didn’t the Americans say ‘unconditional surrender’?” Araghchi said in a televised interview, CNN reported. “So why are they talking about negotiation now?” He added that this shift shows an “admission of defeat.”

He denied plans to hold any negotiations “with the enemy”, contrary to the claims from Washington about ongoing engagement.

Trump says Iran wants him to be supreme leader: Trump, while speaking at a Republican fundraiser, Wednesday claimed that the people of Iran insist on making him the Supreme Leader of Iran but he is not interested in taking the position. He said, “We’d like to make you the next Supreme Leader. No Thank you! I don’t want it.”

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Israel’s campaign against Iran: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that its campaign against Iran is still ongoing, despite US efforts to negotiate with Tehran.

Hormuz to stay open for ‘friendly nations’: Iran announced that the Strait of Hormuz, which is currently shut, owing to US attacks on Iran, will remain open for India, along with other “friendly nations” like China, Russia, India, Iraq, and Pakistan.

“Many of the shipowners, or the countries that own these vessels, have contacted us and requested that we ensure their safe passage through the strait. For some of these countries that we consider friendly, or in cases where we have decided to do so for other reasons, our armed forces have provided safe passage,” Iran’s Minister of Foreign Abbas Araghchi said while talking to Iranian State TV.

Araghchi added that enemy nations will not be allowed to pass through the passage.

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“We are in a state of war. The region is a war zone, and there is no reason to allow the ships of our enemies and their allies to pass through. But it remains open to others.”

Iran death toll: Over 1,750 people have been killed in Iran since the beginning of the war, CNN reported citing state media.

Strikes continue: Israel and Iran continued to strengthen their offensive Thursday morning, with Israel targeting key infrastructure across several areas in Iran. As reported by CNN, there were reports of debris falling in the Israeli cities of Petah Tikva and Kfar Qassem.

USPS fee: The US postal service will now charge an additional 8 per cent fuel surcharge on packages as prices skyrocket due to the ongoing war. This temporary move will not apply to letters and is set to come in effect from April 26.

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Gulf nations face attack: Gulf nations continue to come under attack by Iran. On Thursday, UAE said it intercepted drones from Iran. Kuwait also said it is intercepting drones and noted that “any explosions that may be heard are the result of air defense systems intercepting hostile targets”. Meanwhile, Bahrain has advised citizens to take shelter in the nearest safe place.