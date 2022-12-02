Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000

New York Mayor Eric Adams is looking for a leader in the city’s war on rats, and wants someone who is “somewhat bloodthirsty” and committed to the “wholesale slaughter” of vermin.

Formally known as the director of rodent mitigation, the new job will pay $120,000 to $170,000 a year and report to the deputy mayor for operations.

“There’s NOTHING I hate more than rats,” Adams said in a statement posted on Twitter on Thursday. “If you have the drive, determination, and killer instinct needed to fight New York City’s relentless rat population — then your dream job awaits.”

The job description is filled with rodent puns and anti-rat epithets. “As leader of the ‘Rat Pack,’ you will work with your colleagues from across city government, traveling throughout the five burrows,” it says.

Among the job qualifications are a “swashbuckling attitude, crafty humor, and general aura of badassery” — and proficiency with Microsoft Word.

In his first year as mayor, Adams has been escalating his rhetoric against rats, calling for new approaches including changes to trash-collection hours.