scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022
Premium

Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000

Among the job qualifications are a “swashbuckling attitude, crafty humor, and general aura of badassery” -- and proficiency with Microsoft Word.

The job of the director of rodent mitigation will pay $120,000 to $170,000 a year and report to the deputy mayor for operations. (Representational Photo)

New York Mayor Eric Adams is looking for a leader in the city’s war on rats, and wants someone who is “somewhat bloodthirsty” and committed to the “wholesale slaughter” of vermin.

Formally known as the director of rodent mitigation, the new job will pay $120,000 to $170,000 a year and report to the deputy mayor for operations.

“There’s NOTHING I hate more than rats,” Adams said in a statement posted on Twitter on Thursday. “If you have the drive, determination, and killer instinct needed to fight New York City’s relentless rat population — then your dream job awaits.”

The job description is filled with rodent puns and anti-rat epithets. “As leader of the ‘Rat Pack,’ you will work with your colleagues from across city government, traveling throughout the five burrows,” it says.

Among the job qualifications are a “swashbuckling attitude, crafty humor, and general aura of badassery” — and proficiency with Microsoft Word.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000Premium
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000
Baijayant Jay Panda: ‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP altern...Premium
Baijayant Jay Panda: ‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP altern...
Insurance law review on cards to push for ‘efficient use of resources’Premium
Insurance law review on cards to push for ‘efficient use of resources’
LIC bets on Adani: Over 2 years, steadily increases holding in its group ...Premium
LIC bets on Adani: Over 2 years, steadily increases holding in its group ...

In his first year as mayor, Adams has been escalating his rhetoric against rats, calling for new approaches including changes to trash-collection hours.

First published on: 02-12-2022 at 09:17:28 am
Next Story

Priyanka Chopra cheers as Shah Rukh Khan wins award at Red Sea Festival, he sings ‘Tujhe Dekha To’ for Kajol. Watch

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close