Follow Us:
Friday, October 19, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
  • Want to be a billionaire? This lottery jackpot is a good start

Want to be a billionaire? This lottery jackpot is a good start

Winners are offered two options: take the $970 million in payments spread over 30 years or as a lump-sum of $548 million. That’s before taxes, of course.

By: Bloomberg | Updated: October 19, 2018 10:55:12 am
Want to Be a Billionaire? This Lottery Jackpot Is a Good Start To win the jackpot, a player must correctly pick six numbers — five white balls from 1 to 70 and the yellow “mega ball” from 1 to 25. (Bloomberg photo)

The Mega Millions jackpot just hit a record $970 million for Friday’s drawing, the second-largest US lottery pool ever, trailing only the $1.59 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

While the odds of winning are a daunting 1-in-303 million — you’re about 20,000 times more likely to be struck by lightning in your lifetime — it does happen. A group of employees at a Wells Fargo & Co. branch in California won a $543 million Mega Millions jackpot in July.

Winners are offered two options: take the $970 million in payments spread over 30 years or as a lump-sum of $548 million. That’s before taxes, of course.

A single winner in New York City who opts for the $548 million cash jackpot would only bring home about half that much, $276 million, after all taxes are paid, according to calculations by H&R Block Inc. The winner would pay $203 million in federal taxes, $48 million in state taxes and $21 million in city income tax. A California resident would do even worse, bringing home $272 million after taxes, H&R Block said.

To win the jackpot, a player must correctly pick six numbers — five white balls from 1 to 70 and the yellow “mega ball” from 1 to 25.

Mega Millions is offered in 44 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Durga Puja Delights: Niramish Mangsho
Watch Now
Durga Puja Delights: Niramish Mangsho
Buzzing Now
Advertisement