Three killed in shooting at Walmart in Oklahoma

The shooter is believed to be among those dead. The police said they received a call at 10 a.m about gun shots being fired at the Walmart near Highway 81 and West Plato Road.

Three people were killed in a shooting at Walmart in Duncan Oklahoma on Monday, according to US media reports.

The incident triggered a lockdown at two local schools.

“We are aware of reports of a shooting at Wal-Mart. We are gathering information and will provide an update as soon as one is available,” Duncan Police Department said in a statement.

This is a developing story. More Details are awaited.

