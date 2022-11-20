scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 20, 2022

VP Harris: U.S. doesn’t seek conflict with China, welcomes competition

Harris was speaking at a news conference at the U.S ambassador's residence in Bangkok, ending an Asia trip that included meeting the Chinese leader.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris holds a roundtable with environmental and clean energy leaders at Chief of Mission Residence in Bangkok, Thailand, on Sunday (New York Times)

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Sunday she had told China’s President Xi Jinping that Washington does not seek confrontation with China but welcomes competition.

“We welcome competition but we do not see conflict, we do not seek confrontation,” Harris told a news conference at the U.S ambassador’s residence in Bangkok, ending an Asia trip that included meeting the Chinese leader.

Harris said she also reiterated to Xi a message from President Joe Biden that “we intend to keep open lines of communication available because … it is in the best interest of the globe and each nation”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
This Indian startup wants to sell computers as a subscription service … a...Premium
This Indian startup wants to sell computers as a subscription service … a...
‘International community must understand that if we bring down Indi...Premium
‘International community must understand that if we bring down Indi...
Exemptions for start-ups in data Bill have ‘sunset’ clause; penalties may...Premium
Exemptions for start-ups in data Bill have ‘sunset’ clause; penalties may...
Thanks to Namibia for cheetahs? India abstains on ivory trade votePremium
Thanks to Namibia for cheetahs? India abstains on ivory trade vote

First published on: 20-11-2022 at 02:38:15 pm
Next Story

Turkey strikes in Syria, Iraq a week after Istanbul bombing

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 20: Latest News
Advertisement