VP Harris: U.S. doesn’t seek conflict with China, welcomes competition

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Sunday she had told China’s President Xi Jinping that Washington does not seek confrontation with China but welcomes competition.

“We welcome competition but we do not see conflict, we do not seek confrontation,” Harris told a news conference at the U.S ambassador’s residence in Bangkok, ending an Asia trip that included meeting the Chinese leader.

Harris said she also reiterated to Xi a message from President Joe Biden that “we intend to keep open lines of communication available because … it is in the best interest of the globe and each nation”.