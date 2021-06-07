VP Harris plane forced to return due to technical issue

US Vice President, Kamala Harris' plane returned to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland due to a technical issue. (The New York Times)

A technical issue that involved no major safety concerns forced Vice President Kamala Harris’ plane to return to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland about 25 minutes after she had left Sunday on a trip to Guatemala and Mexico.

The plane landed safely. The Vice President was expected to depart in another plane in about an hour, spokesperson Symone Sanders told reporters traveling with Harris.

“It is a technical issue. There are no major safety concerns,” Sanders said.