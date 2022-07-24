Volcano erupts on western Japanese island of Kyushu, no reports of damage

July 24, 2022 7:51:08 pm
A volcano on Japan’s major western island of Kyushu erupted on Sunday evening, sending black smoke billowing high into the air, but there were no immediate reports of any damage or of anybody being hurt.
The volcano, which is called Sakurajima and is located on the southern tip of Kyushu near the city of Kagoshima, erupted at about 8:05 p.m. (1105 GMT), the Japanese Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.
NHK public television cited reports of volanic stones raining down at a distance of 2.5 km (1.5 miles) from the volcano. The eruption alert level has been raised to 5, the highest, with some areas advised to evacuate, it added.
Sakurajima is one of Japan’s most active volcanoes and eruptions of varying levels take place on a regular basis. In 2019 it spewed ash 5.5 km (3.4 miles) high.
Subscriber Only Stories
There were no immediate reports of damage from Sunday’s eruption, deputy chief cabinet secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki told a news conference, as government officials sought more information on the situation.
Nuclear regulators said there were no irregularities detected at the Sendai atomic plant, which lies about 50 km (31 miles) from the volcano.
Video footage showed what appeared to be a red mass flowing down one side of the volcano, with red projectiles shooting upwards.
Most of the city of Kagoshima is across the bay from the volcano but several residential areas within about 3 km (1.9 miles) of the crater may be ordered to evacuate depending on the situation, NHK said.
It later reported that 51 people in the vicinity had been evacuated.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
India vs West Indies: Shai Hope–Mayers start the proceedings
Opinion: Risque, risk-taking, and being MallikaPremium
Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatarsPremium
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: A statement piece, in every sensePremium
Latest News
Irani sends legal notice to Congress leaders
After Congress’s criticism, RJD’s caution; estranged allies in choppy waters
CISCE ISC 12th Result 2022: Twins from Gurugram secure top 2 ranks
Church apologies: Top leaders say sorry for historical sins
Road rage: Girl stabs differently-abled man to death in Chhattisgarh
Bihar: Child among five killed in illegal firecracker unit blast
Rishi Sunak plugs for ‘common sense’ refugee system as UK PM
CISCE ISC 12th Result 2022: ‘Quite happy with term I and II weightage,’ says Upasana Mandi, AIR 1
Sara Ali Khan loved Dhanush aka ‘Vishu Babu’ in The Gray Man, check out the actor’s reply
‘The only Maldives I can afford’: Watch people play in flooded streets
Robot goes rogue, breaks child’s finger during chess match
How essential is your choice of mattress when it comes to getting ‘beauty sleep’?