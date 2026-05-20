Xi-Putin meet in China Live Updates: Days after Trump’s visit, Chinese President meets his Russian counterpart in Beijing

Russian President Vladimir Putin, second left, is welcomed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, during a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Wednesday, May 20, 2026. (Maxim Shemetov/Pool Photo via AP)

Vladimir Putin in China Live Updates: Days after US President Donald Trump visited China, Russian President Vladimir Putin is meeting his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in Beijing. This is Putin’s first foreign visit of 2026.

What’s on the agenda? Neither Russia nor China has announced specific points to be discussed when the two leaders meet. However, certain key issues could well be on the agenda of the meeting; i) the bilateral trade between the two nations — Russia’s massive energy supplies, including oil and gas, forming its key area; ii) the ongoing war in Ukraine, as Russia relies on Chinese exports of war essentials to sustain its military campaign.

Story continues below this ad Why is China important for Russia? Beijing is the largest purchaser of Russian oil and also a key ally of Russia despite Western sanctions on Moscow. China’s official stance is neutrality in the war, as it calls for its peaceful resolution through dialogue.