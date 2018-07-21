Vladimir Putin’s soccer ball gift to Donald Trump gets routine security check

Follow Us:
During a joint news conference after their summit this week in Finland, Putin used soccer metaphors and was handed a soccer ball that he tossed to Trump.

The red-and-white soccer ball tossed to President Donald Trump by Russia’s Vladimir Putin is undergoing a routine security screening.

The US Secret Service says that’s standard for all gifts to the president.

Russia hosted the 2018 World Cup. Trump said he’d give the ball to his 12-year-old son Barron, a soccer fan.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a Putin critic, tweeted after the exchange that he’d have the ball checked for listening devices and “never allow it in the White House.”

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats told a security conference he’s sure the ball “has been looked at very carefully.”

