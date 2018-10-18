Follow Us:
Thursday, October 18, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
  • Vladimir Putin says can’t justify spoiling Saudi ties over Khashoggi affair

Vladimir Putin says can’t justify spoiling Saudi ties over Khashoggi affair

Putin told a discussion forum in the Black Sea resort of Sochi that Moscow did not really know what had happened in the case, that it was a pity that the journalist had gone missing, and that Russia would wait for details.

By: Reuters | Sochi (russia) | Updated: October 18, 2018 8:22:00 pm
Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi, missing saudi journalist, journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Vladimir Putin, Russian President Vladimir Putin, World News, Indian Express Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AP/File)

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia did not have enough information about the unexplained disappearance of a Saudi journalist to justify spoiling ties with Riyadh.

Turkey says Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist who was critical of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed by Saudi agents in Riyadh’s diplomatic mission in Istanbul on October 2 and his body cut up. Saudi Arabia denies the allegation.

Putin told a discussion forum in the Black Sea resort of Sochi that Moscow did not really know what had happened in the case, that it was a pity that the journalist had gone missing, and that Russia would wait for details.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Durga Puja Delights: Niramish Mangsho
Watch Now
Durga Puja Delights: Niramish Mangsho
Buzzing Now
Advertisement