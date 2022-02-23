‘Speak plainly’: Putin snaps at Russian spy chief during Ukraine discussion

While the US and Europe second-guess Vladimir Putin’s next move on Ukraine, the Russian President gave a glimpse into the country’s decision-making process during a security meeting on recognising two breakaway regions in Ukraine.

During the televised meeting Monday, Putin pressed Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin to “speak plainly”. The tense exchange saw the spy chief being interrupted repeatedly as he struggled to find the right words.

“Speak plainly, Sergei” Vladimir Putin presses Russia’s spy chief during meeting with officialshttps://t.co/n7C78XPK3P pic.twitter.com/SEHTQRiaK4 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 22, 2022

“We need to adopt a decision on what is being discussed today,” began Naryshkin, only to be interrupted by Putin, who asked: “what does that mean? In the worst case? Are you suggesting we start negotiations?”

“No,” says the spy chief, before Putin interrupted him again.

“Or recognise sovereignty? Speak plainly,” said Putin.

“I will support the proposal to support to recognise,” said Naryshkin, according to the BBC.

“Will support or do support,” pressed Putin, repeating “Speak plainly, Sergei.”

“I’m supporting the decision,” Naryshkin replied, “I support the proposal to incorporate the Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republic into the Russian Federation.”

“We are not talking about that. We are not discussing that,” said Putin. “We are talking about whether to recognise their independence or not.”

“Yes, I support the proposal to recognise their independence,” replied the spy chief, before he was finally dismissed.

The proposal was passed and Putin signed a decree to formally recognise Donetsk and Luhansk ‘People’s Republics’. Putin’s move to recognise the two regions and deploy Russian troops on a “peace-keeping” mission to Donetsk and Luhansk has been condemned by the international community. US President Joe Biden and European leaders responded by slapping sanctions on Russian oligarchs and banks. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Tuesday that when “troops of one country enter the territory of another country without its consent, they are not impartial peacekeepers. They are not peacekeepers at all.”