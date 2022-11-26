scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 26, 2022

New video triggers speculation of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s health

This is the latest in a series of rumours that speculated that the Russian premier Vladimir Putin was not in top shape.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (AP)

A video of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel on Tuesday has triggered speculation about the state of the former’s health, as per media reports. During bilateral talks with Diaz-Canel, the British daily Express reported that Putin was seen grabbing the arm of his chair, leading it to “turn purple”. He was also seen tapping his leg unusually, the report said.

This is the latest in a series of rumours that speculated the Russian premier was not in top shape. Earlier in May, reports had emerged that a leaked audio conversation of a Russian oligarch suggests that Putin has blood cancer and that he was “very ill”. Later, during the Victory Day Parade held in Moscow, Putin was seen covering his legs with a blanket and apparent track marks were seen on his hands which could have been from intravenous drips, said the Express report.

Such claims were dismissed by Russian Foreign Secretary Sergey Lavrov. “I don’t think that sane people can see in this person signs of some kind of illness or ailment,” the report quoted Lavrov as saying.

Meanwhile, Putin on Friday met with a group of mothers of Russian soldiers sent to fight in Ukraine and told them their sons had not died in vain. “I would like you to know that, that I personally, and the whole leadership of the country – we share your pain,” he said, reported the news agency Reuters. “We understand that nothing can replace the loss of a son – especially for a mother,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: A ‘night sky sanctuary’ in Ladakh, India&...Premium
Delhi Confidential: A ‘night sky sanctuary’ in Ladakh, India&...
For minority voters in Gujarat, more of same on offer; ‘no enthusiasm’ ab...Premium
For minority voters in Gujarat, more of same on offer; ‘no enthusiasm’ ab...
Constitution Day: A rare, enduring documentPremium
Constitution Day: A rare, enduring document
Anurag Kashyap on his dark phase: ‘I imploded, went off Twitter, we...Premium
Anurag Kashyap on his dark phase: ‘I imploded, went off Twitter, we...

Since its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has claimed that it has lost 5,937 soldiers as of Sept. 21. However, a United States’ top general estimated on Nov. 9 that more than 1 lakh soldiers had been killed or wounded on each side.

First published on: 26-11-2022 at 12:30:29 pm
Next Story

‘Gangnam Style’ brought K-Pop to the world, but haunted its creator

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close