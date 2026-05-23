Putin accuses Ukraine of carrying out drone strike on dormitory that claimed 10 lives, orders retaliation

This photo released by Moscow-appointed head of Russian-controlled Luhansk region -- Leonid Pasechnik -- on May 22 shows the dormitory of a university college building allegedly damaged by Ukrainian drones in Starobilsk. (AP Photo)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his military to prepare options on methods of retaliation after accusing Ukraine of a deliberate drone strike on a student dormitory in the ‌town of Starobilsk, news agency Reuters reported.

The deadly attack on the dormitory, located in the occupied part of eastern Ukraine, has so far killed ten, a Russian-installed official told the news agency.

About 38 people were injured in the overnight strike in the Luhansk region, while another 11 people remain missing, BBC reported quoting local Russian-backed governor.

ALSO READ | Expert Explains: What Russia’s growing dependence on China means for India’s security

’16 drones used in attack’

Ukraine has denied the accusations, saying that it ​had struck an ⁠elite drone command unit in the area. However, Putin claimed there were “no military facilities, intelligence service facilities or related services in the vicinity,” BBC quoted.