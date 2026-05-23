Putin accuses Ukraine of carrying out drone strike on dormitory that claimed 10 lives, orders retaliation

Russian president Vladimir Putin has alleged that the strikes were carried out in three rounds using 16 drones. Ukraine denied the accusation, saying that it ​had struck an ⁠elite drone command unit in the area.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiMay 23, 2026 02:55 PM IST
student dorm attackThis photo released by Moscow-appointed head of Russian-controlled Luhansk region -- Leonid Pasechnik -- on May 22 shows the dormitory of a university college building allegedly damaged by Ukrainian drones in Starobilsk. (AP Photo)
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Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his military to prepare options on methods of retaliation after accusing Ukraine of a deliberate drone strike on a student dormitory in the ‌town of Starobilsk, news agency Reuters reported.

The deadly attack on the dormitory, located in the occupied part of eastern Ukraine, has so far killed ten, a Russian-installed official told the news agency.

About 38 people were injured in the overnight strike in the Luhansk region, while another 11 people remain missing, BBC reported quoting local Russian-backed governor.

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’16 drones used in attack’

Ukraine has denied the accusations, saying that it ​had struck an ⁠elite drone command unit in the area. However, Putin claimed there were “no military facilities, intelligence service facilities or related services in the vicinity,” BBC quoted.

“Therefore, there is absolutely no basis for claiming that the munitions struck the building as a result of our air defence or electronic warfare systems,” the Russian president said at a reception in his Kremlin residence in Moscow on Friday.

He also alleged that the strikes were carried out in three rounds using 16 drones.

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Meanwhile, Ukraine said that ⁠Kyiv had complied with international humanitarian law during the attack on the command unit.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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