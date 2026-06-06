‘India acts in its own interest, pressure won’t work’: Putin on ties with New Delhi

Vladimir Putin described India as a reliable partner and said Moscow does not see New Delhi’s ties with other countries as a concern.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJun 6, 2026 05:36 AM IST First published on: Jun 6, 2026 at 05:31 AM IST
Russian President Vladimir PutinRussian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with Geeta Mohan, Senior Executive Editor and Foreign Affairs Editor for the India Today. (Photo: AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said India makes its decisions as a sovereign country and would resist external pressure, while underlining nearly eight decades of close ties between the two nations.

Speaking at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin said India and Russia share a “trust-based, brotherly relationship” that dates back to 1947. He added that New Delhi’s policies are guided by national interest.

“India has always acted as a sovereign country,” Putin said. “Any attempts to pressure it, including threats of sanctions, will only backfire.”

Russia Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin sits prior to a plenary session at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia. (Photo: AP)

He also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s past visa ban by the United States, saying the situation had changed. “We remember when PM Modi was banned from entering the US. Today he is the Prime Minister, and all those sanctions are gone,” he said.

Putin described India as a reliable partner and said Moscow does not see New Delhi’s ties with other countries as a concern. “India is a great nation and a democracy. We will continue to expand our relations,” he said.

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On defence ties, the Russian leader said cooperation between the two countries remains strong and is rooted in decades of partnership. “A significant part of India’s armed forces uses Russian equipment.

This goes back to Soviet times,” he said.

He highlighted joint projects such as the BrahMos missile programme, saying both countries are working not just on trade but also on research and development. “Our relations are based on mutual trust. We are working together on advanced technologies,” he said.

Putin also said Russia is open to expanding defence cooperation, including work on the Su-57 fighter jet.

“At one point, we предложed joint development. It is a fifth-generation platform and among the best in the world,” he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, speaks to Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, left, prior to a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum applaud. (Photo: AP)

On energy, Putin said cooperation between the two countries helped address supply concerns amid tensions in West Asia, including disruptions near the Strait of Hormuz. He said both sides had worked to stabilise supplies and support each other during the crisis.

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“Russia increased supplies to India and the wider Asian market. We are ready to continue sharing technology and support,” he said.

He also praised India’s workforce, calling Indians “talented and well educated,” particularly in fields like coding and technology.

Putin said the long-standing partnership between the two countries would continue to grow across sectors, driven by what he described as mutual trust and shared interests.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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