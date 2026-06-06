‘India acts in its own interest, pressure won’t work’: Putin on ties with New Delhi

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with Geeta Mohan, Senior Executive Editor and Foreign Affairs Editor for the India Today. (Photo: AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said India makes its decisions as a sovereign country and would resist external pressure, while underlining nearly eight decades of close ties between the two nations.

Speaking at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin said India and Russia share a “trust-based, brotherly relationship” that dates back to 1947. He added that New Delhi’s policies are guided by national interest.

“India has always acted as a sovereign country,” Putin said. “Any attempts to pressure it, including threats of sanctions, will only backfire.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin sits prior to a plenary session at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia. (Photo: AP)

He also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s past visa ban by the United States, saying the situation had changed. “We remember when PM Modi was banned from entering the US. Today he is the Prime Minister, and all those sanctions are gone,” he said.

Putin described India as a reliable partner and said Moscow does not see New Delhi’s ties with other countries as a concern. “India is a great nation and a democracy. We will continue to expand our relations,” he said.

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On defence ties, the Russian leader said cooperation between the two countries remains strong and is rooted in decades of partnership. “A significant part of India’s armed forces uses Russian equipment.

This goes back to Soviet times,” he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says, "…India and we have a very good long standing relations in terms of military and technical cooperation interaction. A significant portion of the armed forces of India are equipped with Russian equipment. This is a tradition that dates back… pic.twitter.com/HdGkh9EjWy — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2026

He highlighted joint projects such as the BrahMos missile programme, saying both countries are working not just on trade but also on research and development. “Our relations are based on mutual trust. We are working together on advanced technologies,” he said.

Putin also said Russia is open to expanding defence cooperation, including work on the Su-57 fighter jet.

“At one point, we предложed joint development. It is a fifth-generation platform and among the best in the world,” he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, speaks to Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, left, prior to a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum applaud. (Photo: AP)

On energy, Putin said cooperation between the two countries helped address supply concerns amid tensions in West Asia, including disruptions near the Strait of Hormuz. He said both sides had worked to stabilise supplies and support each other during the crisis.

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“Russia increased supplies to India and the wider Asian market. We are ready to continue sharing technology and support,” he said.

He also praised India’s workforce, calling Indians “talented and well educated,” particularly in fields like coding and technology.

Putin said the long-standing partnership between the two countries would continue to grow across sectors, driven by what he described as mutual trust and shared interests.