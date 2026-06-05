Putin backs PM Modi against Western pressure, calls India a ‘reliable partner’

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during a meeting with representatives of international news agencies on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum at the Constantine Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia. (Source: AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said attempts by the US to pressure India over its cooperation with Russia were counterproductive, asserting that India remains a reliable partner and that bilateral ties continue to deepen despite external scrutiny.

Speaking during a meeting with representatives of international news agencies on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin said, several countries had sought to influence India’s position on its engagement with Russia, particularly in areas of cooperation.

Calling India one of the fastest-growing major economies, Putin credited India’s progress to sustained government efforts under Modi’s leadership.

“India is one of the leading economies of the world that has showed the highest rate of economic growth,” Putin said, adding that the country’s success was the result of years of work by its government.