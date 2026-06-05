Putin backs PM Modi against Western pressure, calls India a ‘reliable partner’

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Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said attempts by the US to pressure India over its cooperation with Russia were counterproductive, asserting that India remains a reliable partner and that bilateral ties continue to deepen despite external scrutiny.
Speaking during a meeting with representatives of international news agencies on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin said, several countries had sought to influence India’s position on its engagement with Russia, particularly in areas of cooperation.
Calling India one of the fastest-growing major economies, Putin credited India’s progress to sustained government efforts under Modi’s leadership.
“India is one of the leading economies of the world that has showed the highest rate of economic growth,” Putin said, adding that the country’s success was the result of years of work by its government.
The Russian leader also stated that trade between the two countries would continue to expand, predicting that bilateral commerce could reach the USD 100 billion mark in the coming years.
Putin said the US have attempted to pressure India over its cooperation with Russia, particularly amid growing concerns in the US and several European capitals over India’s continued purchases of Russian crude oil.
“Everyone has understood that putting pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India, which has the largest population in the world, is detrimental for international relations and for bilateral relations,” he said.
“It doesn’t matter where this pressure comes from. We don’t see any negative consequences.”
The Russian President argued that attempts to isolate Moscow pressuring its partners were unlikely to succeed.
Responding to a question on India’s expanding relationship with the United States, Putin said Russia respects India’s independent foreign policy and does not view its engagement with US as a threat.
“We are glad that India is developing its relations with all countries it thinks important for its national interests,” he said.
He also added, “India is a great nation and democracy and Russia will continue to expand its relations with it.”
Putin also addressed the war in Ukraine, saying Russia remains open to a negotiated settlement but claimed the next step depends on convincing Kyiv to engage.
He rejected suggestions that the European Union could act as a neutral mediator, arguing that EU nations have instead supported Ukraine militarily.
The Russian leader further questioned the legitimacy of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, claiming his mandate had expired and raising questions about future elections in the country.
On the Middle East, Putin said Russia was prepared to support efforts aimed at reducing tensions, explaining the Ukraine conflict as a regional issue while calling developments involving Iran a matter of global concern.
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