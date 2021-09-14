scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Vladimir Putin to self-isolate after Covid-19 detected in entourage

Russian President Vladimir Putin will therefore not travel to Tajikistan this week for regional security meetings, the Kremlin said.

By: Reuters | Moscow |
September 14, 2021 2:44:42 pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Reuters)

Russian President Vladimir Putin will go into self-isolation after cases of the new coronavirus were detected in his entourage and will therefore not travel to Tajikistan this week for regional security meetings, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

More details awaited.

