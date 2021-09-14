Vladimir Putin to self-isolate after Covid-19 detected in entourage

0 Comment(s) *
Russian President Vladimir Putin will go into self-isolation after cases of the new coronavirus were detected in his entourage and will therefore not travel to Tajikistan this week for regional security meetings, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
More details awaited.
