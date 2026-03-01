‘Cynical murder’: Russian President Vladimir Putin condemns Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei’s killing in US-Israeli attacks

In his first official comment on the US-Israeli coordinated strikes in Iran, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the targeted killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei a “cynical murder,” Russian state media agency TASS reported.

Putin said Khamenei’s killing violated “all norms of human morality and international law.”

Yesterday, the Russian foreign ministry condemned the strikes, calling it “a preplanned and unprovoked act of armed aggression against a sovereign and independent U.N. member state.”

Ayatollah Arafi, a close associate of Khamenei, has been named to lead Iran temporarily. A seasoned cleric, Arafi currently serves as deputy chairman of the Assembly of Experts, the body that appoints the Supreme Leader.