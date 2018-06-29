Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump to discuss Syria in July summit

In the summit, Putin is likely to discuss about US sanctions imposed in Russia over its 2014 annexation of Crimea, its support for separatists fighting the government in eastern Ukraine. In the summit, Putin is likely to discuss about US sanctions imposed in Russia over its 2014 annexation of Crimea, its support for separatists fighting the government in eastern Ukraine.

Syria will be among the topics of discussion between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in their July meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, as reported Reuters.

The Kremlin and the White House announced Thursday that the two leaders will hold a summit in Helsinkin on July 16.

In case Trump raises the issue of Russia’s involvement in the 2016 US elections, Putin will hold his ground that Moscow had no role to play in that, Peskov told reporters via a conference call, Reuters reported.

In the Wednesday’s meeting with Trump’s National Security Adviser John Bolton, Putin cited American political infighting as a reason for sour relations between US and Russia. Putin expressed his willingness to ““restore full-fledged relations based on equality and mutual respect.”

During Putin’s meeting with Bolton, the issue of alleged Russian meddling in the US elections was raised in between the conversation which, the Kremlin denied again, said Putin’s foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov post the meeting.

In the summit, Putin is likely to discuss about US sanctions imposed in Russia over its 2014 annexation of Crimea, its support for separatists fighting the government in eastern Ukraine.

Peskov further said that Putin was ready to move towards Russia and US alliance in proporation to US willingness to do the same.

The two leaders have had two brief meetings in the past on the sidelines of international summits, however, plans for a summit had been delayed amid US probe into alleged collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia. Trump had called the probe a “witch hunt”.

