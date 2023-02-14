scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Advertisement

Indian-American Republican Vivek Ramaswamy considers 2024 presidential bid

Vivek Ramaswamy attended Harvard and Yale universities and is worth reportedly in excess of $500 million, enough to seed his campaign through the key early states.

Indian-American Republican and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy. (Facebook/Vivek Ramaswamy)
Listen to this article
Indian-American Republican Vivek Ramaswamy considers 2024 presidential bid
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Indian-American Republican and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy is planning to announce his 2024 presidential bid, joining Nikki Haley who is set to launch her campaign on Wednesday.

Ramaswamy, 37, who is a millionaire and has been dubbed by the New Yorker magazine as the “CEO of Anti-Woke Inc.”, has, for the time being, embarked on test runs and fact-finding missions in the US State of Iowa where he has been addressing multiple events, according to a media report.

Ramaswamy insisted his trip to Iowa and other prep work he is doing for a potential run are serious, the Politico reported on Monday, adding that he said: “this is not a play for attention.”

He is exploring a run for president, testing, among other things, whether his warnings about the dangers of ‘wokeism’ and socially-responsible investing has political currency with Republican politicians, business leaders and farmers, the report said.

“Ramaswamy doesn’t necessarily want to run on his businessman track record. Instead he is planning to launch an ideas-based campaign focused on revitalising the American spirit and bringing back a culture of merit into society,” it said.


The son of Indian immigrants — his father a General Electric engineer and his mother a geriatric psychiatrist — Ramaswamy was born in Cincinnati. He attended Harvard and Yale universities and is worth reportedly in excess of $500 million, enough to seed his campaign through the key early states.

He made his name first by becoming a successful biotech entrepreneur and developing medicines, including five drugs that became FDA-approved.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
80 hours after Turkey quake, how NDRF found 6-year-old — with Julie’s help
80 hours after Turkey quake, how NDRF found 6-year-old — with Julie’s help
China plans to expand border rail via Aksai Chin; India on watch
China plans to expand border rail via Aksai Chin; India on watch

“I believe that I’ve developed a vision for American national identity that I have deep conviction for and is the product of my own journey of having lived the gifts that this country has afforded me,” he was quoted as saying in the report.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 15:04 IST
Next Story

Steve Smith’s wrong ‘un: Australian cricketer tags wrong Dani Willis while wishing wife on Valentine’s Day

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close