scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Advertisement

Vivek Ramaswamy says he is taking Trump’s ‘America First’ agenda to the next level

Indian-American politician Vivek Ramaswamy said he is the only presidential candidate in modern Republican memory who's committed to ending affirmative action in this country.

Indian-American Republican and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy. (Facebook/Vivek Ramaswamy)
Listen to this article
Vivek Ramaswamy says he is taking Trump’s ‘America First’ agenda to the next level
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Republican presidential aspirant Vivek Ramaswamy on Wednesday said he is taking former president Donald Trump’s agenda of ‘America First’ to the next level to get the job done.

The 37-year-old told Fox News in an interview that observing foreign policy is all about prioritisation. He called for decoupling from the Chinese economy, but said it is not going to be easy.

“I am taking the Trump America first agenda to the next level to actually get the job done, Maria, and I believe I am leading and will continue to lead this field with the specificity of policy proposals and vision that I put on the table,” he said.

The Indian-American politician said he is also the only candidate in modern Republican memory who’s committed to ending affirmative action in this country. That is something the US President can do by executive order cancelling Lyndon B Johnson era orders, he claimed.

“A decoupling from the Chinese economy will involve some level of sacrifice, but we can make those sacrifices if we know what we are sacrificing for. That is this thing we call America. At the end of the day, we got into this mess, in part by using capitalism as a vehicle to spread democracy when in fact, China was just using mercantilism on the other side,” he said.

Also Read
Nishad Singh, Indian-origin engineer at FTX, pleads guilty to fraud charges
Prince Harry and Meghan asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage in UK
Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora has been appointed as the Ambassador-at-Large for Kartarpur Corridor by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in Islamabad. (PTI)
Pakistan PM appoints first Ambassador for Kartarpur Corridor to woo more ...
China dismisses FBI statement on COVID-19 lab leak theory

“So what do we need to do? We need to take, I would say, dramatic steps to be able to actually declare economic independence and pull the economic rug out from under China. Now they’re actually vulnerable… Xi Jinping did a lot of damage to the Chinese economy last year to hold on to power for his third term,” he said.

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 13:27 IST
Next Story

From aiding weight loss to keeping insulin levels in check: Why walking is essential for you

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close