Saved from sacrifice, ‘Donald Trump’ the buffalo becomes star attraction at Bangladesh zoo

Visitors look at a rare albino buffalo fondly named after Donald Trump for its distinctive blond tuft kept in an enclosure at the national zoo, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, May 29, 2026. (AP Photo)

A buffalo in Bangladesh has a new name, a new home, and more fans than most politicians — all because of his hair.

The rare albino buffalo, with its blond tuft and pale skin, was named “Donald Trump” by a farmer who thought it bore an uncanny resemblance to the US president. After a video of the animal went viral, he was pulled from certain slaughter, moved to the national zoo in Dhaka, and is now drawing crowds from across the country, eager to see the buffalo the internet cannot stop talking about.

A rare albino buffalo fondly named after Donald Trump for its distinctive blond tuft stands in an enclosure at the national zoo, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Tuesday, June 2, 2026. (AP Photo) A rare albino buffalo fondly named after Donald Trump for its distinctive blond tuft stands in an enclosure at the national zoo, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Tuesday, June 2, 2026. (AP Photo)

From village farm to viral fame

The story began when a farmer outside Dhaka noticed that his buffalo’s unusual golden hair and light complexion bore a striking resemblance to the US president’s signature look. A video went viral, crowds descended on the farm, and the government – citing security concerns – stepped in. Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed ordered police to take the animal into custody, the buyer who had purchased him for Eid al-Adha was refunded, and the buffalo was moved to the national zoo in the capital.