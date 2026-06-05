Saved from sacrifice, ‘Donald Trump’ the buffalo becomes star attraction at Bangladesh zoo

A buffalo in Bangladesh has a new name, a new home, and more fans than most politicians — all because of his hair.
The rare albino buffalo, with its blond tuft and pale skin, was named “Donald Trump” by a farmer who thought it bore an uncanny resemblance to the US president. After a video of the animal went viral, he was pulled from certain slaughter, moved to the national zoo in Dhaka, and is now drawing crowds from across the country, eager to see the buffalo the internet cannot stop talking about.
A rare albino buffalo fondly named after Donald Trump for its distinctive blond tuft stands in an enclosure at the national zoo, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Tuesday, June 2, 2026. (AP Photo)
From village farm to viral fame
The story began when a farmer outside Dhaka noticed that his buffalo’s unusual golden hair and light complexion bore a striking resemblance to the US president’s signature look. A video went viral, crowds descended on the farm, and the government – citing security concerns – stepped in. Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed ordered police to take the animal into custody, the buyer who had purchased him for Eid al-Adha was refunded, and the buffalo was moved to the national zoo in the capital.
‘Donald Trump’ gets star treatment at Dhaka zoo
At the enclosure, a zoo worker brushes his hair to one side, hoses him down with water, and keeps fans blowing on him through the summer heat. Outside the fence, visitors press in with their phones out. Fathers hoist small children onto their shoulders for a better view.
“There is a resemblance to Donald Trump in its eyes, hairstyle, and skin colour,” said Mohammed Nasim, a student in Dhaka. “And just as Donald Trump has a distinctive personality and lifestyle, this buffalo, after going viral, is now living a similar kind of life, enjoying a lot of attention and special treatment,” news agency Associated Press reported.
A buffalo named “Donald Trump” is drawing crowds in Bangladesh after going viral online. The animal, named for its blond tuft of hair, was spared from slaughter and is now living at a zoo. pic.twitter.com/CrW3FHDivz
Mohammad Habibur Rahman, who travelled all the way from the southwestern city of Jashore, said he had been tracking the story on Facebook for weeks. “Since before Eid, I had been seeing posts saying that ‘Donald Trump’ would be sacrificed. Later, I heard that instead of being sacrificed, it had been placed in a zoo,” he said. “So I thought I would come and see ‘Donald Trump’ for myself.”
Sign removed, curator fired
Not everything has gone smoothly for the zoo. Local media reported that the enclosure initially carried a sign reading “Donald Trump,” which has since been taken down. The zoo curator was fired on Saturday, though no official reason was given for the dismissal.
Local media linked the controversy to the buffalo’s politically charged name, though authorities have not officially confirmed why the curator was removed.
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A name that not everyone found funny
Some visitors were uneasy with the whole episode. “Giving a farm animal the name of one of the world’s most influential leaders was certainly the wrong thing to do,” said Dhaka resident Mohammad Joynal Adedin, who visited the zoo to see the buffalo anyway. “It seems disrespectful. I think the farmer who did this made a poor decision.”
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